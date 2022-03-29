World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Estádio do Dragão / 29.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/portugal/teamcenter.shtml
Portugal
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/macedonia/teamcenter.shtml
North Macedonia
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Portugal - North Macedonia

    Highlights

    Portugal
    North Macedonia

    Statistics

    Lineups

    Portugal jersey
    Portugal
    4-3-3
    North Macedonia jersey
    North Macedonia
    4-4-2
    Portugal jersey
    Portugal
    4-3-3
    North Macedonia jersey
    North Macedonia
    4-4-2
    Portugal logo
    Portugal
    North Macedonia logo
    North Macedonia
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions
      Advertisement
      Ad

      Latest news

      World Cup Qualification UEFA

      'We're in our rightful place' - Ronaldo on Portugal's World Cup qualification

      10 hours ago

      World Cup Qualification UEFA

      Ronaldo: I will decide when I retire from international duty

      28/03/2022 at 19:31

      Related matches

      Wales
      -
      -
      Postponed

      Follow the World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Portugal and North Macedonia with Eurosport. The match starts at 7:45 PM on March 29th, 2022.

      Catch the latest Portugal and North Macedonia news and find up to date World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

      Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

      Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.