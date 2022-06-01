World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Hampden Park / 01.06.2022
Scotland v Ukraine live updates - latest World Cup play-off score
HT
PEEP!
That'll do us for half the first; Ukraine are on top here, and the home side haven't created much so far.
45'
A SHOT AND A YELLOW
Malinovskyi breaks forward for Ukraine, but drags his shot horribly wide from 30 yards out with better options left and right. Moments later, Dykes goes into the book for a stray elbow on Stepanenko.
Yellow card
Lyndon Dykes
Scotland
43'
GREAT TACKLE!
McGregor has a pop from the edge of the area, which is blocked and almost breaks for McGinn on the left of the area. Matvienko wins the ball with a superb sliding tackle, and the danger is averted.
40'
UKRAINE BREAK AGAIN
Zinchenko is finding a lot of space in midfield, and receives the ball in the centre circle. He tries to slide in Yaremchuk, but Cooper cuts it out.
38'
SCOTLAND RESPOND
After some nice play around the edge of the area Gilmour finds Hickey, who can only loft his cross into the hands of Bushchan.
35'
GREAT GOAL
The timing of Yarmolenko's run, his first touch and his finish were all of the highest calibre there. Steve Clarke will not be happy at how easily Scotland were opened up with one simple pass there.
33'
Goal
Andriy Yarmolenko
Ukraine
GOAL! UKRAINE 1 (YARMOLENKO 33) SCOTLAND 0
They've looked the most likely, and they're ahead! A long ball from Malinovskyi travels 60 yards, right over the heads of Scotland's high back three, and Yarmolenko is clean through. He controls it with his left on the edge of the area, and then gently lifts the ball over Gordon to put Ukraine ahead!
31'
UKRAINE BREAK BACK
Some more slick passing from the visitors releases Zinchenko down the left, and his cross is put behind by McTominay for a corner. They're really targeting that space behind Hickey.
28'
SCOTLAND BREAK
It's a promising chance, three-on-three, but again Adams can't find the right ball and his pass to Robertson is cut out.
27'
HIGH AND WIDE
Yarmolenko gets some room, 30 yards out. After a few step-overs he has a yahoo with his right, but it's nowhere close to goal.
24'
BETTER FROM SCOTLAND
McGregor overlaps Adams down the left, and finds McGinnon the edge of the area. It's a difficult, bouncing ball, and McGinn booms his shot well over.
23'
GREAT PLAY!
Robertson gets the ball on the left corner of the area. He barrels through two challenges and shoots, only for Tsygankov to block the shot out for a corner.
21'
ANOTHER HALF-CHANCE
Ukraine work a shooting chance, I think for Yaremchuk again, but the square ball is behind him and he can only guide the ball well wide from 15 yards out.
20'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR UKRAINE!
They cut right through Scotland again, with a cute ball angled through to Yaremchuk again, and Gordon has to fly out and divert the ball out for a corner.
18'
SCOTLAND RESPOND
The home side win a corner, which Hanley nods over.
17'
BIG CHANCE!
Ukraine absolutely slice through Scotland down the left. Yaremchuk loses it in the area and the ball breaks to Yarmolenko, who spins and bullets a shot that Gordon saves from point blank range. The ball squirms back towards goal, but Gordon gathers just in time; what a huge moment that could be!
14'
SCOTLAND ARE SETTLING
Adams spins infield, but rather than drive forwards he tries to split the centre-halves with a ball to Dykes and puts too much on it. That was a glimmer of a chance.
12'
ROBERTSON EMERGES
Scotland's captain whips a dangerous looking cross into the area, but it comes to nought.
11'
OOF!
It's another early card for Ukraine as Malinovskyi goes through the back of Dykes. That was an ugly one.
Yellow card
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Ukraine
8'
EXCELLENT SAVE!
A low cross flies through Scotland's area, where Tysgankov meets it on the half volley from 15 yards out. Gordon, at full stretch, tips it over the bar.