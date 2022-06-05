WALES V UKRAINE - WALES ONE-UP AFTER OWN GOAL

World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Cardiff City Stadium / 05.06.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
49'
GREAT CHANCE FOR RAMSEY
He had to score. A fantastic move from Wales with James running 40 yards with the ball before slipping it left to Moore who pulled back for Ramsey but the ex-Arsenal man missed the target with his sidefoot.
46'
WALES GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
WALES WITH THE ADVANTAGE
You couldn't say it is deserved, but Wales are 45 minutes from Qatar.
45+2'
JAMES TRIES TO CURL EFFORT AT GOAL
But the Leeds flanker's strike is comfortable to save.
45'
DANGEROUS CORNER FROM ZINCHENKO
Zabarnyi flicks on at the front post and, after the ball deflects off Robert's midriff, Hennessey dives on the ball.
40'
NO PENALTY!
We have certainly seen them given.
39'
ZINCHENKO SHOOTS FROM EDGE OF BOX
Hennessey scrambles to his left to push the ball away but we could have a penalty as Yarmolenko got in the way of Allen's attempted clearance and went down in the box.
34'
Own goal
Andriy Yarmolenko
Ukraine
GOAL FOR WALES!
It took a huge deflection. Bale drove a free kick which it looked like the Ukrainian keeper was behind but Yarmolenko diving backwards heads the ball into his own net.
33'
CHANCE FOR WALES
James is brought down by Tsygankov five yards outside the left hand side of the area. Bale is lining it up.
32'
MYKOLENKO IN THE BOOK
James is caught by an inadvertent elbow as he looks to create something on the break and the Everton defender is cautioned.
31'
ANOTHER UKRAINE CHANCE
And again Hennessey does just enough to deny a goal as Tsygankov runs onto Yaremchuk's clever ball forward but the Welsh keeper gets there first to just push the ball to danger.
30'
GOOD SAVE FROM HENNESSEY
Yarmolenko cuts in from the right flank and shoots from the edge of the box but Hennessey parries the ball away.
29'
YARMOLENKO HEADS ACROSS THE BOX
He meets Malinovskyi's cross-field ball but Wales just clear from their six-yard box.
28'
TSYGANKOV GETS BEHIND DEFENCE
He runs behind Ampadu and heads diagonally into the box but he cannot curl the ball inside the far post.
24'
RAMSEY CROSSES INTO THE BOX
But it is just too far in front of Moore and James in the middle.
21'
BALE TRIES AN EFFORT FROM LONG-RANGE
But it flies high and unhandsomely over the bar.
18'
KEEPER LOOKS DICEY
Rodon's offside meant there was no danger of a goal but Ukraine will be worried about Bushchan's start to the game as he missed a simple punch under little pressure from a regulation long ball into the box.
12'
YAREMCHUK THROUGH ON GOAL
But his shot is too close to Hennessey who dives to his right to save. Rodon played him onside.
8'
WILLIAMS ATTACKS FROM LEFT FLANK
Bale finds him with a cross-field ball and the left back then cuts inside before shooting wide of the near post.
4'
COMFORTABLE SAVE
With warning it was coming the Welsh keeper gets behind the Manchester CIty player's strike.