Louis van Gaal has claimed that he would have approached himself to be manager of the Netherlands had he been in charge of the Dutch FA.

The veteran manager has taken charge of his country's national team for a third time after replacing Frank de Boer.

The septuagenarian has not taken a managerial post since leaving Manchester United in 2016, but suggested there were no other options to succeed de Boer, particularly with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar so soon around the corner.

Football Van Gaal returns for third spell as Netherlands head coach 04/08/2021 AT 09:55

"I think if I was the Dutch Football Association, I'd also have approached me. Who else could have done it?" Van Gaal said at his unveiling.

It might sound a little melodramatic, but I think experience is now very important because we do not have any time.

"I'm not doing this for myself but I'm doing it to help Dutch football."

The Netherlands topped their group but were well beaten by the Czech Republic in the first knockout round.

Van Gaal takes on the post for a third time, having previously been manager between 2000 and 2002 and 2012 and 2014.

The latter tenure was more successful than the former, with the experienced coach leading a strong Dutch team to a third-placed finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

"I've always done everything to help Dutch football," continued van Gaal, 70. "I've a lot to thank them for, the status that I have as a coach is thanks to them."

All Eyes on him: Louis van Gaal genißt die Aufmerksamkeit seiner Landsleute während der Vorbereitung auf die WM 2014 Image credit: Getty Images

"In 2000 it was a honour to be appointed coach, in 2012 it was an honour to serve again but now it is even more of an honour."

Van Gaal will open his third stint in charge with a game against Norway in Oslo on September 1, closely followed by home fixtures against Montenegro and Turkey.

Premier League Solskjaer praises Shaw, Martial after derby win 07/03/2021 AT 19:09