Robert Lewandowski and the Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza have said they will refuse to play Russia in their World Cup qualifying play-off.

Russia further invaded Ukraine this week beyond their original 2014 attack, which has brought sanctions from governments around the world, commercial decisions from sponsors to cut ties with Russia, and condemnation from sporting figures, amongst other prominent names.

The UEFA Champions League final scheduled to be held in St Petersburg this May has been moved to Paris, and Russian teams have been excluded from European competition. Formula 1 no longer plans to hold the Russian Grand Prix this year, with Turkey the likely replacement.

Kulesza tweeted: "No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match of the Republic of Poland vs. Russia.

"This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Sweden and Czech federations to present a common position to FIFA."

Bayern Munich and Polish international striker Lewandowski endorsed the announcement, also on Twitter.

“It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening,” he said.

Poland had been due to play in Moscow on March 24.

