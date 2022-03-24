Goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota gave Portugal a 3-1 win over Turkey on Thursday evening to book their place in next week's World Cup qualification play-off final.

Otavio broke the deadlock for Portugal in the 15th minute, firing in the rebound after Bernardo Silva's effort struck the woodwork.

Diogo Jota superbly headed a second just before the interval to put the hosts firmly on the driving seat.

Burak Yilmaz pulled one back for Turkey midway through the second half, then missed a penalty five minutes from time.

And Portugal grabbed a third in injury-time as Matheus Nunes put the tie beyond any doubt.

Fernando Santos' men will play North Macedonia in Porto on Tuesday with a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at stake.

TALKING POINT - Are Portugal scarred?

The scoreline may suggest it was comfortable - and it was, but Portugal are showing signs of scarring from their defeat at home to Serbia in the group stages which denied the Selecao an automatic spot at the Qatar World Cup. Despite racing into a two-goal lead, Portugal became complacent and inexplicably let Turkey back into the game causing a nervous finish. If it wasn't for Turkey's Burak Yilmaz skying his penalty then it could have been a complicated night for Fernando Santos' side. With North Macedonia to come on Tuesday, Portgual can ill-afford to let their foot off the gas with a place at the World Cup this Autumn at stake.

MAN OF THE MATCH - OTAVIO

A surprising choice to start the game from Fernando Santos, Otavio justified his inclusion with an excellent and decisive display to put Turkey to the sword. The 27-year-old Porto midfielder was on hand to open the scoring before turning provider for Diogo Jota's superb header.

PLAYER RATINGS

Portugal: Diogo Costa 6, Dalot 6, Danilo 6, Fonte 6, Guerreiro 7, B Fernandes7, Moutinho 6, Bernardo Silva 7, Otavio 8, Ronaldo 6, Jota 7. Subs: Joao Felix, 5 Nuno Mendes n/a, William Carvalho n/a, Luiz n/a, Rafael Leao n/a.

Turkey: Cakir 6, Kabak 6, Soyuncu 5, Demiral 6, Kutlu 6, Celik 6, Kokcu 6, Calhanoglu 6, Akturkoglu 6, Under 6, Yilmaz 6. Subs: Unal 6 Tokoz n/a, Dursun n/a, Yazici n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' GOAL! PORTUGAL 1-0 TURKEY (OTAVIO): The hosts take a deserved lead. Bernardo Silva's strike comes back off the post but Otavio is there to fire in the rebound.

42' GOAL! PORTUGAL 2-0 TURKEY (DIOGO JOTA): It's a second for Portugal. Otavio's pinpoint cross finds the head of Jota who makes no mistake from six yards. It's all going to plan for Fernando Santos' men.

65' GOAL! PORTUGAL 2-1 TURKEY (BURAK YILMAZ): A beautiful one-two between Cengiz Under and Burak Yilmaz sees the Lille Striker fire in from 10 yards. Lifeline for Turkey. How will Portugal respond?

KEY STAT

Only Andre Silva (13) has scored more goals than Diogo Jota (9) after 23 caps for Portugal, in the 21st century.

