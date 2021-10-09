Scott McTominay bundled home a last-gasp winner as Scotland came from behind to beat Israel 3-2 in a barnstorming encounter at Hampden Park.

Eran Zahavi put Israel in front after five minutes with a superb free kick from 25 yards out but John McGinn's own curling effort from the edge of the box got Steve Clarke's side level on the cusp of the half hour mark.

Parity would only last a minute though, as shambolic defending from a free kick saw Craig Gordon parry a ball into the path of Munas Dabbur to tap home.

Scotland should have been level at the break when Billy Gilmour was fouled just inside the area but Lyndon Dykes' penalty was saved by Ofir Marciano.

Dykes redeemed himself by equalising 12 minutes into the second half as his outstretched leg diverted home Andy Robertson's cross. The referee initially disallowed the goal for a high boot before allowing it to stand after consulting the sideline video.

It looked like Scotland would have to settle for a draw but McTominay diverted home with his chest at the back post, after McGinn's corner was flicked on by Jack Hendry in the dying minutes, to seal a crucial win that sees them on to 14 points from seven games – four points ahead of their opponents in third place. Denmark top the group on 18 points after six wins from six.

With three games remaining and games against the Faroe Islands and Moldova to come, Steve Clarke's side surely have one foot in Qatar now after one of the great World Cup qualifiers.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANDY ROBERTSON (SCOTLAND)

Billy Gilmour deserves a mention as he was outstanding in the second half, but Scotland's skipper, who not that long ago was criticised for not replicating Liverpool performances in a blue shirt, was an indomitable force. Even in the first half when his side were very poor Robertson kept trying to drag his side into the game and did so with his driving run and smart set up for McGinn's goal. Then his crossing in the second half was ridiculously good. Dykes should have headed home one perfect cross to the back post and then did divert home another faultless centre to bring them level.

Scotland Captain Andrew Robertson during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park, on October 09 , 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - WHEN IS A HIGH BOOT NOT A HIGH BOOT?

First instincts are often best in this scenario and there did not seem a great deal wrong with Lyndon Dykes' goal on initial viewing. The Israel defender's diving header for Andy Robertson's centre was probably only at chest height but Dykes' boot was above his waist and his other foot off the floor. However, he connected with the ball before any contact with the Israeli defender and it did not seem an errant action despite the initial decision to award him a booking. Referee Szymon Marciniak initially ruled the goal out to Scotland's consternation but then allowed it, making Israel equally angry. It really was a call that could have gone either way.

PLAYER RATINGS

Scotland: Gordon 5; McTominay 6, Hendry 5, Tierney 7; Patterson 6, McGinn 7, Gilmour 8, McGregor 6, Robertson 9*; Adams 6, Dykes 6. Subs: Christie 7, Cooper 6.

Israel: Marciano 7; Bitton 7, Arad 6, Abaid 7; Dasa 7, Peretz 7, Natcho 6, Menachem 6; Solomon 7 Dabbur 7, Zahavi 7. Subs: Glazer 6, Weissman 6, Kinda 6, Davidzada 6.

KEY MOMENTS

5' GOAL FOR ISRAEL! Zahavi takes it and curls an unstoppable effort over the wall and past Gordon's right hand.

30' GOAL FOR SCOTLAND! McGinn curls home from the edge of the box after fantastic work from Robertson who played a one-two with Adams before playing in the Sheffield United man who made no mistake.

32' GOAL FOR ISRAEL! What a nightmare. Dreadful defending from a long free kick from the left flank and Arad heads the ball into Peretz who deflects the ball goalwards and though Gordon parries the ball with his right hand, Dabbur taps home to restore the advantage.

44' PENALTY! McGinn's corner was punched out by Marciano and then Gilmour got to the ball before Natcho on the edge of the box and the referee has pointed to the spot.

45' SAVED! Dykes slams the kick low down the middle and Marciano blocks it with his left foot.

55' GOAL FOR SCOTLAND - NO! Dykes has Scotland back on level terms - the referee has ruled it out for a high boot.

57' GOAL IS GIVEN! Dykes' goal stands. What a moment here at Hampden Park. Dykes' yellow card for a high boot is nullified too....kind of lesser a deal that.

90+4' GOAL FOR SCOTLAND! McTominay deflects home with his chest from a yard out after McGinn's corner was flicked on at the front post by Hendry and the Manchester United man by hook or by crook put it into the net.

KEY STATS

