England wrap up their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup with a home match against Albania and a trip to San Marino.

Sitting top of the group, three points ahead of Poland, four points from those two matches will guarantee direct access to Qatar but anything less could see the Three Lions face a playoff match to reach the finals next winter.

The unthinkable scenario of two defeats could see England miss out completely, but without tempting fate, Gareth Southgate will be confident of avoiding any slip-ups in these matches.

The heartbreak of the summer and the Euro 2020 final may still be raw and while England find themselves in pole position in their group, recent draws against Poland and Hungary have ever so slightly slowed down momentum.

England are unquestionably one of the strongest sides in the world right now and will be among the favourites in the Middle East once they confirm their place for the tournament. However, Southgate will still have one or two things to think about in both the short and medium-term future.

Euros Hangover

That memorable run to the final of the Euros seems to have had a ‘hangover’ effect on a few players in the squad who have struggled upon their return to domestic duty this campaign.

The obvious place to start is at Old Trafford where Harry Maguire, evidently one on the first names on Southgate’s teamsheet, has been in wretched form for Manchester United, with many questioning his selection for the latest Three Lions Squad, particularly with the fine start Ben White has had at Arsenal.

Equally, Maguire’s United teammate Luke Shaw has looked a shadow of the player who was one of the stars of tournament in the summer.

Jadon Sancho’s struggles at the club since his big money move in the summer have been well documented while across town, questions are already being asked of Jack Grealish at City following his whopping £100m move from Aston Villa.

In goal, the stark difference in Jordan Pickford’s club and international form remains one of the most confusing subjects in football and something that feels unsustainable. Will he find consistency at Everton or regress to the mean with England?

If players are supposed to be picked for the international team based on form, then it is debatable whether a number of the latest squad have been selected on merit.

England suffered heartbreat at the Euro 2020 final Image credit: Getty Images

Striking issues

England's goalscoring in qualifiers is rarely an issue but there have been worries over fluidity in attack at tournaments or against bigger teams. This won't be helped by current headaches for Southgate over his forwards.

Aside from Grealish and Sancho, Raheem Sterling has been in and out of the City team this season so far and has just two goals in all competitions, Marcus Rashford seems to still be working his way back into form and fitness following surgery, while a bright start for Tammy Abraham at Roma has tailed off in recent weeks.

Then of course we come to the captain Harry Kane. On paper, 10 goals by November looks impressive but with just one of those coming in the Premier League, there is a worry about the Tottenham man’s mindset given his disappointment over the failure to secure a move away from the club in the summer.

Southgate knows and expects these players can set aside their domestic issues when they meet up for England but would ideally hope any external problems can be resolved following this international break before the next get together in the new year.

Squad strengths

There is still a great of positivity and optimism in the camp. There may be some players who are not quite at their best but others are thriving for their clubs with the expectation to carry this over the international stage.

Aaron Ramsdale has proven a number of his doubters wrong with his start to life at Arsenal and while it might be premature to suggest a long-term future with the England number one shirt, the 23-year-old is certainly making his case right now.

Chelsea’s full-back pairing of Ben Chilwell and Reece James are in devastating form for the table-topping Blues. Proving just as deadly going forward as in defence, the duo add another attacking dimension and one that could mitigate the striking concerns England might have if Southgate is brave enough to deploy them in the same way as Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell Image credit: Getty Images

Declan Rice goes from strength to strength in midfield for West Ham as they continue to upset the odds in the league while the evergreen Jordan Henderson is finding a new lease of life this season at Liverpool.

Phil Foden has been unplayable at times, Jude Bellingham's development at Borussia Dortmund seems to have accelerated while Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will hope to continue their flourishing relationship at club level in England shirts following the latter’s recent call up.

---

Overall, England are in a good place, and will be expecting to get through these final two Group I matches unscathed. Overcoming Albania and San Marino is not quite a formality and tougher tests await once qualification is confirmed.

But with Southgate then having a full year to shape his team and iron out any potential issues ahead of the World Cup, England should be primed look like serious contenders.

