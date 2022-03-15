When is the draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup? Who has qualified? Who else can still qualify? Will Russia play at the tournament?

All you need to know ahead of the draw for the 22nd edition of football’s World Cup…

When is the draw for the 2022 World Cup?

The draw will be held on Friday, April 1 in Qatar at around 4pm GMT.

How does the draw work?

There will be 32 teams at the World Cup and they will be drawn into eight groups of four.

Host nation Qatar will be in position one of Group A. The remaining 31 nations will be split into four pots based on their FIFA rankings, with the highest-ranked teams in pot one, along with Qatar.

Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina and England are currently the five top-ranked teams in the world.

Each four-team group can only have one nation from each of the qualifying regions, aside from Europe, which can have no more than two nations in any one group.

France are the defending champions after beating Croatia in the 2018 final.

Who has qualified?

When the draw takes place there will be 29 teams assured of their spots at the tournament and three more will be decided via play-offs after the draw.

Hosts Qatar qualify automatically and will be joined by 13 teams from Europe.

There are five guaranteed places for teams from Africa, four from each of South America and Asia, and three from CONCACAF. There are also two places given to the winners of inter-confederation play-offs in June that will feature a team from each of South America, Asia, CONCACAF and Oceania.

The teams who have already qualified are:

Qatar (hosts)

Germany (UEFA Group J winners)

Denmark (UEFA Group F winners)

Brazil (CONMEBOL top four)

Serbia (UEFA Group A winners)

Spain (UEFA Group B winners)

France (UEFA Group D winners)

Belgium (UEFA Group E winners)

Netherlands (UEFA Group G winners

Croatia (UEFA Group H winners)

Switzerland (UEFA Group C winners)

England (UEFA Group I winners)

Argentina (CONMEBOL top four)

Iran (AFC Group A top two)

South Korea (AFC Group A top two)

There will be three more to follow from the European play-offs, which take place on March 24 and March 29, aside from Scotland v Ukraine, which has been moved to June after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia were due to face Poland in a play-off but they have been suspended from international football by FIFA, so Poland will face the winner of Sweden v Czech Republic.

Either Portugal or Italy will miss out on a spot at the World Cup as they have been drawn in the same qualifying path.

The European play-offs are:

Wales/Austria vs Scotland/Ukraine

Poland vs Sweden/Czech Republic

Portugal/Turkey vs Italy/North Macedonia

Brazil and Argentina have qualified from South America (CONMEBOL), and as it stands, will be joined by Ecuador and Uruguay, with Peru going to the inter-confederation play-offs. The final two rounds of matches take place on March 24 and March 29.

In Africa, there are five two-legged ties on March 25 and March 29 to see who qualifies, with the winners of each tie securing a spot in Qatar. The ties are:

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Ghana vs Nigeria

DR Congo vs Morocco

Mali vs Tunisia

Japan and South Korea have qualified from Asia and will be joined by two more automatic qualifiers, which are currently Saudi Arabia and Japan heading into the last rounds of matches.

The two third-placed teams from the Asia qualifying groups face each other in a single match to determine which team advances to the inter-confederation play-offs in June.

Canada, United States and Mexico occupy the three automatic qualifying spots from CONCACAF. Panama are currently in fourth spot in the table which qualifies for the inter-confederation play-offs ahead of the last two rounds of fixtures later this month.

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The World Cup will run from November 21 to December 18.

It has been scheduled in those months because of the intense heat in Qatar in the summer, which would make playing conditions difficult. It will be the first World Cup not to be held in May, June, or July.

England's midfielder Jack Grealish (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goalduring the World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Andorra and England at Estadi Nacional stadium in Andorra la Vella, on October 9, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

The group stage will run from November 21 to December 2, with the final on December 18. The first two rounds of matches will kick-off at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm UK time.

Group stage: November 21 - December 2

November 21 - December 2 Round of 16: December 3-6

December 3-6 Quarter-finals: December 9/10

December 9/10 Semi-finals: December 13/14

December 13/14 Final: December 18

What about the Premier League?

The Premier League will be on hold while the World Cup takes place.

The season is set to start a week earlier than usual on August 6 and the final round of matches will be on May 28, 2023, a week later than this year.

The last round of matches will take place on November 12/13 before players head off to Qatar, giving them around a week with their international teams to prepare for the World Cup.

The Premier League will then resume on December 26.

Why is there controversy around Qatar?

The awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar has been criticised for several reasons.

Amnesty International has expressed concerns about working conditions and human rights in the country, and last year documented the Qatari authorities' failure to investigate the deaths of thousands of migrant workers.

There have also been worries raised over Qatar’s treatment of the LGBT+ community. Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo, who is the only openly gay footballer at a top-flight club, said he would be “fearful” of playing at the tournament due to the strict penalties and punishments for homosexuality.

Qatar’s initial bid to win the tournament has also been under scrutiny.

There have been allegations of bribery between the bid committee and FIFA members, while disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said in 2014 it was a “mistake” to award Qatar the tournament.

World Cup betting odds

Brazil - 11/2

France - 13/2

Spain - 8/1

Germany - 9/1

England - 15/2

Argentina - 10/1

Belgium - 12/1

Netherlands - 16/1

