Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been added to the England squad to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Leeds midfielder Phillips was assessed following his club side's victory over Watford on Saturday , and he has now been ruled out of the matches against Andorra and Hungary in October.

As such, the versatile Ward-Prowse joined up with a 24-man group that assembled at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

The Three Lions travel to face Andorra on Saturday 9 October before hosting Hungary at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 12 October.

The FA explained in a statement that "Phillips was assessed following Leeds United’s victory over Watford on Saturday and has been ruled out of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers".

England sit top of Group I on 16 points after five wins from six matches, with Albania – on 12 points – and Poland – on 11 points – second and third.

England's 24-man squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Ward Prowse (Southampton), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Tammy Abraham (AS Roma)

