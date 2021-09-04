Netherlands returned to winning ways with a 4-0 mauling of Montenegro in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

The Dutch drew 1-1 with Norway in midweek, but two goals from Memphis Depay and efforts from Georginio Wijnaldum and Cody Gakpo moved them to 10 points from five games in Group G.

Turkey remain top of the table, with 11 points, after beating Gibraltar 3-0 thanks to goals from Halil Dervisoglu, Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Karaman.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Duffy rescues point but Ireland look doomed to miss Qatar already 7 HOURS AGO

Erling Haaland tucked away a penalty as Norway claimed a 2-0 win in Latvia to sit level on 10 points with the Oranje.

Republic of Ireland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan, and are now nine points adrift of the qualification spots.

After falling victim to a Cristiano Ronaldo late show earlier in the week, Ireland required an 87th-minute header from Shane Duffy to rescue a point.

Serbia had no trouble in beating Luxembourg 4-1 with two goals from Alexandar Mitrovic lifting them above Portugal into top spot in Group A.

Denmark needed a late goal from Jonas Wind to beat Faroe Islands 1-0 and retain their perfect start to life in Group F.

The Danes have 15 points from five games and are five points clear of Israel who beat Austria 5-2.

Scotland are two points adrift of Israel after beating Moldova 1-0 thanks to Lyndon Dykes' early goal.

Russia claimed a 2-0 win at Cyprus to stay top of Group H. Croatia beat Slovakia thanks to a late goal from Marcelo Brozovic and they are level on pints with Russia. Slovenia remain in the qualifying hunt on seven points after a 1-0 win over Malta.

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'Another record for the museum' - Ronaldo 'so happy' after breaking record 01/09/2021 AT 21:56