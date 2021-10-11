Timo Werner scored twice as Germany beat North Macedonia 4-0 to become the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Seven months after being stunned at home by the same opponents, Germany eased to victory to ensure they will finish top of Group J with two games to spare.

Thomas Muller set up Kai Havertz for the opening goal in the 50th minute and Werner scored twice in three minutes to make it 3-0.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, 18, added the fourth in the 83rd minute as he became Germany's second-youngest scorer of all time.

Romania moved into second in the group on 13 points - eight points behind Germany - after a 1-0 win over Armenia, who are on 12 points along with North Macedonia.

Group G remains hotly contested with the Netherlands still leading the way after a 6-0 win over Gibraltar.

Memphis Depay scored twice – and missed a penalty – while Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Arnaut Danjuma and Donyell Malan also scored.

The Netherlands are two points ahead of Norway, who won 2-0 against Montenegro thanks to a brace from Mohamed Elyounoussi, with Turkey a further two points back.

Turkey beat Latvia in dramatic fashion as they came from behind and snatched a 2-1 victory thanks to a 99th-minute penalty from Burak Yilmaz.

Russia are guaranteed at least a play-off spot after a 2-1 win over Slovenia in Group H.

The result sees Russia move two points ahead of second-placed Croatia, who twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Slovakia.

Wales claimed a vital 1-0 win over Estonia in Group E that keeps them level on points with second-placed Czech Republic but with a game in hand.

England face Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday.

