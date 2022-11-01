England manager Gareth Southgate has claimed that workers in Qatar want the 2022 World Cup to go ahead amid reports of human rights abuses.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20 after being moved from its traditional summer slot, to take into account the oppressive heat that would have prevented football in Qatar earlier than the new date.

Like many other international coaches, England are juggling injuries from the domestic season and after the success of last year’s European Championship, Southgate's side is also now struggling for form.

Ahead of the showpiece event, there have been reports, including from the Guardian, that 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar in the decade following the country's award of the tournament, with reportedly dangerous working conditions and low wages.

But Southgate said that he has spoken to workers when on visits to the country and says they want the event to go ahead.

“I’ve been out to Qatar several times and I’ve met with lots of the workers out there and they are united in certainly one thing, that’s that they want the tournament to happen, and they want that because they love football. They want the football to come to Qatar,” Southgate told CNN

However, he may speak out over the course of the coming weeks, explaining: “As an FA we’ve talked to human rights groups about what they would like to see, and we’re trying to support those ideas with compensation for families who have lost workers and a worker’s rights centre. So, we’re supporting the things we’ve been asked to support.”

Turning attention to on-pitch prospects, Southgate is optimistic.

“There’s more expectation than when we went to Russia,” he said.

“But whenever you put an England shirt on, there’s always pressure. The incredible highs that you get of leading your country to those great nights are always going to be balanced with difficult times and discomfort, and you’ve got to lead through that.

“You’ve got to get your best players on the field in a manner that gets the best out of them. And then, of course, you have to deliver in the tournament. That’s where you’ll always be judged as an international manager.

“There are some complications with how regular some of our important players are playing. There’s going to be injuries ahead of the tournament and how badly is that going to affect us?

"It’s pointless looking further ahead, but of course ultimately there’s no point us going if we’re not trying to win it.”

