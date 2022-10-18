The clock is ticking and the World Cup 2022 in Qatar is almost upon us, with just a month until the hosts kick the tournament off against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

The Three Lions start their campaign in Group B against Iran on Monday, November 21, followed by games with the USA and Wales on November 25 and 29 respectively.

A number of English players have set the Premier League alight in the early stages of the season, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane netting nine times in 10 games and Brentford forward Ivan Toney giving Southgate something to think about with an impressive eight goals.

Bukayo Saka has played a major role in Arsenal’s blistering start to the term, while Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham have also been in sparkling form for their clubs.

It’s now almost decision time for Southgate, who will pick his provisional squad - he can name as many as 55 players, up from 35 - later this week. FIFA has set a deadline on November 13 for teams to finalise their 26-man squads for Qatar.

When will England announce their 2022 World Cup squad?

Southgate is expected to announce his provisional squad for the World Cup on Thursday, October 20, before whittling it down to the final 26-man squad at a later date.

The squad limit has been increased from 23 for the first time.

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The World Cup will run from November 21 to December 18.

It has been scheduled in those months because of the intense heat in Qatar in the summer, which would make playing conditions difficult. It will be the first World Cup not to be held in May, June, or July.

What about the Premier League?

The Premier League will be on hold while the World Cup takes place.

The season started a week earlier than usual on August 6 and the final round of matches will be on May 28, 2023, a week later than the end of last season's campaign.

The last round of matches will take place on November 12/13 before players head off to Qatar, giving them around a week with their international teams to prepare for the World Cup.

The Premier League will then resume on December 26.

Which teams have qualified for Qatar 2022? What are the 2022 Qatar World Cup Groups?

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Qatar England Argentina France Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia Australia Costa Rica Canada Serbia Ghana Senegal USA Mexico Denmark Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Netherlands Wales Poland Tunisia Japan Croatia Cameroon South Korea

When is the 2022 Qatar World Cup final?

The World Cup final is due to kick off at 6pm local time, which will be 3pm UK time.

