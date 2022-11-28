Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly been dropped by Cameroon for the crucial clash against Serbia for refusing to change his style.

The news came as the team-sheets were released and Onana, one of the stars of the squad, was not only left out of the starting 11, but the entire matchday squad.

Reports quickly emerged of a falling out with manager Rigobert Song.

Then Fabrizio Romano reported that Song wanted Onana to revert to a more traditional style of goalkeeping, and Onana said that he couldn’t do that.

Onana is an extremely modern goalkeeper, having played at Barcelona and Ajax before joining Inter on a free transfer over the summer.

During the opening defeat to Switzerland, Onana had 61 touches, more than any other goalkeeper at this World Cup. His heatmap showed some touches practically at the half-way line.

He will now watch from the stands as Cameroon face Serbia in what is a must-win clash, with both teams losing their opening matches.

His replacement is Devis Epassy, who plays his domestic football in Saudi Arabia.

Other reports when he was first left out did suggest that the reason for his exclusion was that he had questioned the involvement of Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o within the squad.

