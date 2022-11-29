Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana says he has “always behaved in a way to lead to success” after being sent home from the 2022 World Cup.

Ad

Song said after the 3-3 draw that Onana was left out due to "disciplinary reasons".

World Cup La Liga call for 'immediate sporting sanctions' against Juventus after board resignations AN HOUR AGO

Onana is now heading home and won’t play again in Qatar.

Onana has said in a statement that “representing Cameroon has always been a privilege”.

“I want to express my affection for my country and the national team," he wrote.

“Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goals. I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side.

“Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our team and country.

“I extend all my strength to my team-mates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition.

“The values that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me, and that my family has given me since my childhood. Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The nation first and forever.”

Cameroon face Brazil in their final Group G clash on Friday needing to win to have a chance of qualifying for the last 16.

It was reported that Onana and Song clashed over the team’s playing style.

Song said he had to prioritise the team over individuals.

"I'm responsible and if any decisions have to be taken, I'm fully prepared to do that. What I'm interested in are the players who I do have at my disposal. And in just a few days time, we have a very big match.

"The issue is that Andre has now been left out for disciplinary reasons. In a group, you need to expect the rules to apply to everybody. And I prefer to ensure that the teams takes precedent over individuals.

“I think I needed to make that decision and it was something that had to happen. Everyone who did get picked was capable and those who didn't want to be part of that, then that can be judged."

World Cup 'True Lion Never Dies' - Koulibaly leads Diop tributes on emotional day for Senegal AN HOUR AGO