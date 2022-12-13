Tuesday's big stories

Argentina, Messi and aggro are front and centre again

Argentina are both flawed and elevated by the utter brilliance of Lionel Messi.

First, Messi threaded a pass barely conceivable - never mind executable - through the eye of a needle at the Lusail Stadium for Nahuel Molina to open the scoring.

It was a moment that was quite rightly lauded. Gary Lineker said of Messi "It is like he watches the game from above whilst actually playing it.” The PSG forward would then hold his nerve to add the second from the penalty spot to put Argentina on the cusp of the semi-final.

Yet, as the match edged towards its 90th minute - and moments after Wout Weghorst had cut the arrears in half - a lack of composure set in amongst Messi's Argentina. It was similar to - but not the same as - the fear that beset them in the Saudi Arabia defeat

Leandro Paredes completely lost his head, hacked down Nathan Ake and then caused a "riot" by leathering the ball into the Netherlands' bench.

And then after winning on penalties, Nicolas Otamendi absolutely lorded it over the defeated Netherlands players - goading them as he charged towards the Martinezs of Emi and Lautaro. He was not alone in doing that.

Chris Sutton, on BBC 5 Live, called Paredes a "moron", while there was further pearl clutching over Otamendi and co's goading. The fallout has prompted Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni to defend his players

“We need to put an end to this idea of us not being good winners or losers," said Scaloni. "That’s very far from who we actually are as a team, as a squad and as the way we represent this nation.”

Yes, this Argentina team are representing a nation, but it is not just that. It feels like they are also bearing - not particularly well - the weight of a legacy. This team is not just chasing their own greatness, but seem petrified of stopping Messi from burnishing his.

This fear has manifested itself in many ways thus far - from the blind panic in the Saudi Arabia game to the flashes of aggression, aggro or petulance seen during the Netherlands match.

Those acts of desperation are often punctuated by the serenity of Messi's brilliance. It is a startling assault on the senses. And it has made them the most watchable team at the most watched event in the world.

Much of that calm emanates from a midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, who team-mate Josip Juranovic has called "the best Croatia midfield in history" adding that "when you pass them the ball it is safer than having your money in the bank."

The brilliant mayhem of Argentina will battle the harmony of Croatia at 19:00 UK time.

Ancelotti to Brazil a perfect fit

Brazil's reported shortlist to replace Tite is quite something. Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, according to most reports.

And Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte are reporting that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) first contacted Ancelotti in October. Further, Ancelotti would be open to taking on the role at the end of the current season.

There are a couple of obstacles.

Ancelotti is contracted to Real Madrid until 2024.

Brazil have some matches to negotiate at the end of March and the beginning of April.

Neither of these obstacles are insurmountable. And, as such, if the CFB can get Ancelotti over the line, they must. First, it is important to address the cons of the other two luminaries of international football. Guardiola's concepts are too complex to get across in the short windows that are international breaks. If there is an international squad less suited to Mourinho-ball, then the Warm-Up is yet to see them.

Ancelotti ticks both boxes required for this role. Box one: he is a cup manager - that is where the lion's share of his success has come from. Box two: he is able - see his Real Madrid side who won La Decima - to design a tactical system to house the most top-heavy of attacking sides in a coherent, functional shape.

Brazil want to win the World Cup, and they have an absolute embarrassment of attacking riches. Ergo, this is a perfect fit.

Felix to Villa does not make sense

Aston Villa are a historic club. A prestigious one. A giant of the English game. They are hardly in the doldrums, but they are currently 12th in the Premier League table and finished last season 14th. They are not an elite-level club.

Joao Felix is an elite-level player. He is the fourth most expensive player of all time. Ergo, he should not be linked with Aston Villa.

And, yet, here we are. The year 2022, and The Athletic are reporting that Jorge Mendes is "pushing" Felix towards Villa Park.

"Aston Villa is an option that Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes is believed to be pushing. He has a strong relationship with the Villa ownership after doing the deal for Unai Emery to be appointed as manager."

It genuinely would be an astonishing coup were Villa to seal that signing. Absolutely astonishing. But once the fanfare of this marquee signing had died down, who would benefit?

It would unlikely be player or club.

This Aston Villa team is - to be polite - unbalanced. It is top heavy. Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendía are players that broadly operate in the sphere on the pitch that Felix likes to knock about in. Neither - in their time at the club - have performed to a level they are capable of. This suggests Villa are yet to build a structure in which players of their ilk can excel.

So why would Felix want to go there? Or why would Unai Emery want him if the team is not set up to get the best from him?

The move - if it were to happen - would appear to be at the behest of Mendes. It seems unlikely that Felix would agree to the switch, as reported by Marca

However, the fact that the 14th best team in the Premier League is in the conversation at all for the services of the fourth most expensive player of all time is great for the Premier League, but not so great for the rest of Europe, and competition.

RETRO CORNER

The Argentina-Netherlands aggro during all of the quarter-final was multifaceted.

Some of it was founded in the perceived mistreatment of Juan Roman Riquelme by Louis van Gaal when he was Barcelona manager. This, goes the theory, was the reason behind Messi's Riquelme-esque celebration during the match.

And that tenuous link brings the Warm-up nicely to the filthiest, most horrendous act of beauty on a football pitch by the aforementioned Juan Roman. The Warm-Up presents to you the absolutely-no-touch-of-the-ball nutmeg.

The first angle only does it a fraction of the justice it deserves. Hold tight for the second wider angle.

COMING UP

The big one. Today is Lionel Messi day. Argentina v Croatia for a spot in the final of the World Cup.

Ben Snowball will be here tomorrow to debrief on that.

