FIFA’s proposals for a biennial World Cup have been rejected by the European Leagues, which includes the Premier League and other British competitions in its membership.

Arsene Wenger had led a consultation on the future of football, and his report had suggested World Cups took place every two years, and the same schedule for continental competitions such as the European Championship.

On Thursday, league representatives spoke to Wenger to let him know their views, and FIFA has spoken to coaches of national teams this week.

It now appears likely that the proposals will not gain enough support to be voted through, and FIFA has scheduled a global summit for December 20 where the body aims to provide a plan that has general support.

European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart said: “The proposal for a biennial World Cup and consequently, biennial continental tournaments, like for instance the UEFA tournaments, as well as both options which have been proposed by FIFA for the international release windows and the way FIFA proposed the mandatory rest period for players - all those proposals are rejected.”

Swart was concerned about the focus and economic importance of club football being reduced in favour of international football.

“The FIFA proposals from our point of view lead amongst other things from our point of view to a calendar shift from club football to national-team football,” he said. “And it leads to a severe shift of economic value from domestic to international competitions.”

