Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil’s 26-man World Cup squad, but Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is among those to miss out.

Martinelli has only earned three caps for the Selecao so far, all from the bench, but his fine form for the Premier League leaders convinced manager Tite to include him on the final list.

The 21-year-old’s Gunners team-mate Gabriel Jesus is also among the forwards, alongside Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Richarlison, but there's no space for Firmino, who featured in Russia four years ago.

Liverpool's experienced striker has 55 caps for his country, but didn't get off the bench during September friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia and hasn't featured for Tite's side since the Copa America final last July.

Veteran right-back Dani Alves, 39, also made the cut as he looks to add to his 125 Brazil caps, while Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will compete at his fourth World Cup.

But Arsenal centre-back Gabriel, Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo, Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham wing-back Emerson Royal were also among the players to be overlooked.

Manchester United winger Antony was among those selected, along with his club-mates Casemiro and Fred, and the former Ajax posted a video on social media showing his emotional reaction to receiving the news.

The squad features 16 players who are competing at international football’s biggest tournament for the first time as Brazil look to clinch a sixth World Cup title.

Tite's side are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar; they are the No.1 ranked side in the world by FIFA, and they went undefeated as they topped the CONMEBOL table in qualifying.

Brazil are in Group G with Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia.

Brazil World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson - Liverpool (ENG), Ederson - Manchester City (ENG), Weverton – Palmeiras (BRA)

Defenders: Alex Sandro - Juventus (ITA), Alex Telles - Seville (ESP), Dani Alves – Pumas (MEX), Danilo - Juventus (ITA), Bremer - Juventus (ITA), Éder Militao - Real Madrid (ESP), Marquinhos - Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Thiago Silva - Chelsea (ENG)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle (ENG), Casemiro - Manchester United (ENG), Everton Ribeiro - Flamengo (BRA), Fabinho - Liverpool (ENG), Fred - Manchester United (ENG), Lucas Paquetá - West Ham United (ENG)

Forwards: Antony - Manchester United (ENG), Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal (ENG), Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal (ENG), Neymar Jr. - Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Pedro – Flamengo (BRA), Raphinha - Barcelona (ESP), Richarlison - Tottenham (ENG), Rodrygo - Real Madrid (ESP), Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid (ESP)

