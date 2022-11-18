One of the big questions for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has very little to do with the football - it is whether you can drink alcohol.

Drinking is a major part of many sporting events, especially at the World Cup with fans eager to enjoy their time before, during and after a game.

Ad

When Qatar was controversially named as the host for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, questions about alcohol, among many other issues , were raised.

World Cup Qatar pushing for ‘complete stadium beer ban’ at 2022 World Cup - report AN HOUR AGO

With the event now just around the corner, this is all you need to know about drinking alcohol at the World Cup in Qatar.

Can you drink alcohol in Qatar?

Whilst drinking is not illegal in Qatar, there is a zero tolerance policy for drinking in public.

There is a zero-tolerance policy to drugs.

Will alcohol be available at the World Cup in Qatar?

Presently, only non-alcoholic drinks will be available inside any of the eight stadiums at the World Cup , but ticket holders for matches can buy alcohol within a specific perimeter of the ground before and after games. However, this could be subject to change, with an announcement expected on Friday, November 18.

Here is what the FIFA fan guide currently says:

"Alcohol is not part of local culture, but hospitality is," begins the guide

"Alcohol will be available to purchase for fans who wish to enjoy it. Alcohol is served in licensed restaurants, bars and hotels across the country today.

"Where the FIFA World Cup stadiums are concerned, ticket holders will have access to Budweiser, Budweiser Zero and Coca-Cola products within the stadium perimeter at the Brand Activation Areas three hours prior to kick-off when the gates open and one hour after the final whistle. For the opening and final matches, gates open four hours prior to kick-off.

"Inside the stadium bowl, ticket holders will have access to non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero and the full range of Coca-Cola products. At the FIFA Fan Festival, Budweiser will be available to purchase from 6.30 pm, and Budweiser Zero and Coca-Cola products throughout the day.

"Fans should note that drinking alcohol outside of designated areas is prohibited. Fans should also note that it is not permitted to bring alcohol into the State of Qatar. Fans should avoid travelling with alcohol from their country of origin or purchasing duty-free products en route to avoid confiscation upon arrival in Qatar."

Any proposed ban would not impact hospitality within the stadium. However, the cost of a suite starts at £19,000.

As noted above, there will be alcoholic drinks served at some fan parks, including the Arcadia Festival , which will serve drinks from 10am until 5am, according to The Times

The Arcadia Festival is on the outskirts of Doha, which is the capital of Qatar, and three miles from England’s base at Al Wakrah.

Beer will currently be sold at the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha, whilst there will be "sober zones" for fans who drink excessively. Fans have been advised to not drink in undesignated areas, and respect Qatar’s culture as an Arab-Muslim country.

“It’s a place to make sure that they keep themselves safe, they’re not harmful to anybody else.”

Can you take alcohol into Qatar?

No, you must not smuggle alcohol into Qatar as you risk being fined or deported.

Qatar also has a strict policy against drugs with the threat of arrest or being sent to prison for either possession or supply.

Other scenes which you sometimes see at football matches - inside and outside the stadium - are people setting off flares or fireworks. This will also be outlawed with possible punishments including no access to the stadiums and heavy fines.

How much does alcohol cost in Qatar?

Up to 40,000 people will be allowed into the FIFA fan zone, but with four matches per day during the group stages, it is set to be very busy as the stadiums are all within around one hour of each other.

When do England play in the World Cup?

For the thousands of England fans travelling to Qatar, they will be hoping to see the Three Lions play seven times as they look to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

There is the group stage to get through first, with England being put in Group B along with Iran, the United States and Wales.

Match Date Time (UK) Stadium England v Iran November 21 13:00 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan England v USA November 25 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor England v Wales November 29 19:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

World Cup Fernandes scores brace against Nigeria, insists he has ‘no problem’ with absent Ronaldo 10 HOURS AGO