Ghana were one badly-timed slip away from scoring an extraordinary stoppage-time equaliser in their five-goal World Cup thriller with Portugal , thanks to some cunning play from Inaki Williams.

With the Black Stars trailing 3-2 in the dying moments of the game, Williams waited behind Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa as the goalkeeper held the ball in his arms inside the penalty area.

Costa, unaware that the Ghana striker was lurking behind him, rolled the ball out to take a kick and Williams pounced, sprinting up to regain possession.

But at the crucial moment as Williams turned to shoot, he slipped, giving the Portuguese defence just enough time to scramble the ball clear and hang on for the win.

The goal would’ve capped a sensational late comeback from the Africans, who looked down and out with 10 minutes to go.

But strikes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao in the space of two minutes made a Portuguese victory look assured, until Osman Bukari’s 89th-minute header gave Ghana a lifeline.

Wiliams' piece of trickery almost paid off, but the Stadium 974 turf betrayed him at the worst moment possible.

“He would’ve written himself into World Cup folklore. It’s the cheekiest of things to do, the goalkeeper just doesn’t see him," said ITV pundit Joe Cole.

“To slip at the vital moment….I would be interested to see what Diogo Costa’s team-mates would be saying to him in the dressing room.”

Next up for Portugal is a clash with Uruguay on Monday, while Ghana face South Korea next.

