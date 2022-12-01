Stephanie Frappart says the presence of female referees at the World Cup sends a positive message for women's rights in Qatar.

Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina will be part of Frappart's team for the Group E clash at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday. USA's Kathryn Nesbitt has also been called up as an assistant.

But with Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita also at the World Cup, Frappart believes the inclusion of female referees at the tournament can only be positive for influencing change in Qatar.

"We know there are some difficulties there for women," Frappart said.

"But I think and I hope that this World Cup will help them.

"I have always been made welcome [in Qatar], so there is no problem. I am not afraid to go there, but I hope this World Cup will help them in the future.

"When you are selected for the World Cup, how can we say we will not be going?

"The men's World Cup is the most important competition in the world, not only in football."

Frappart believes there is "more pressure" on female referees in the men's game, but says they are all experienced enough to handle the expectation.

"There is always pressure in the matches," she added.

"And when you are a woman there is more pressure because it is always new.

"We know the pressure. But I think we will not change ourselves - be calm, focused, concentrate. And don't think about the media and everything and be focused on the field.

"We know there is a lot of expectation, we know that each game is more important, but we also have experience in our competition.

"I made a lot of games with high importance, so with all this experience we will be ready for the matches."

