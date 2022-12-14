Kylian Mbappe's stock has continued to soar at the 2022 World Cup.

Mbappe has been electric at Qatar 2022 so far, leading the Golden Boot standings with five goals and generally terrifying defences with his complete package of pace, trickery and finishing.

Eurosport's Cyril Morin thinks Karim Benzema's injury absence has helped Mbappe become the team's "biggest weapon".

France play Morocco in the second semi-final on Wednesday, a game Morin looked ahead to warning of the "curse of the defending champions", whilst also considering what the future holds for head coach Didier Deschamps, with Zinedine Zidane continuing to hover around the not-yet-vacant manager's position.

Mbappe the Great

Q. Would winning a second World Cup (and maybe Golden Boot) put Kylian Mbappe into the conversation for best-ever France players?

Cyril Morin: Yes, of course. But it's not just him. Antoine Griezmann (so underrated), Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris would also have a big, big place in this ranking. But, of course, Mbappe would be in the conversation with Zidane and Michel Platini. He's now the second best scorer in World Cups for France, behind Just Fontaine. At 23 years old, that's crazy. But with him, you expect more: this World Cup would be just another step. He's aiming for more than just being the best-ever French player.

Benzema allows Mbappe to be the 'only star'

Q. Has the absence of Karim Benzema been a blessing in disguise?

Cyril Morin: Not sure about a 'blessing' but it helps in two ways: 1) Making Mbappe the biggest weapon for France. For him, being the only star, with more pressure on his shoulders, seems to be a way of being better. He loves to be THE man. It also helps to give more influence to Griezmann. With Benzema and Mbappe, Griezmann was disappointing recently, without much influence. Now, he came back as the brain of Les Bleus. He's so important for Deschamps and for the philosophy of this team. And 2) Having Giroud as a starter allowed the team to have a more clear strategy: going on the flanks with Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele and trying to put in crosses for him.

Beating 'superb' England

Q. Looking back at the England game, were they surprised at the level of England?

Cyril Morin: No, not really. We knew England would be the biggest test in this World Cup and that was the case. You have to consider also the nature of the game: France scored early so let England control the game, who were superb doing so. But, yes, in France, there are a lot of people still wondering how France managed to qualify.

The final four

Q. How are France looking ahead to the Morocco tie? With trepidation? Confidence?

Cyril Morin: I would say with confidence but without arrogance. France learned it the hard way last year against Switzerland at Euro 2021 so don't think Deschamps and his players are going to underestimate Morocco. So, of course, there's big excitement because it's a semi-final of a World Cup. And a kind of pride: they've managed to get there when you know the curse surrounding the defending world champions but also we know how the group has changed due to injuries.

Zidane on the horizon?

Q. Are the reports of Deschamps staying as boss looking true? Or is Zidane in the frame?

Cyril Morin: He didn't confirm in his press conference after the England game. But he has now the liberty to choose. It's a luxury. The goal for the FFF (French football federation) was to reach the semi-finals. Now that's done. So the most probable thing is that Deschamps will continue. But it depends on his motivation and, also, the result against Morocco. Yes, Zidane is in the frame…if Deschamps goes. But it looks like Zidane will have to wait a bit longer to take charge.

