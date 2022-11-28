You don’t get where Cristiano Ronaldo has got in football without a serious hunger for goals – but did he try to claim one he didn’t touch in Portugal’s win over Uruguay?

Numerous watching of replays suggest so.

It certainly appeared Ronaldo’s goal as he ran off in celebration and leapt into the arms of Fernandes.

However, all was not what it seemed.

After initial replays of the goal hinted at the faintest contact from Ronaldo’s head, further watching showed that there was no touch at all from the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

The goal was awarded to Fernandes, who added a second from the penalty spot late on following a refereeing decision described as “horrendous”

Ronaldo appeared to be smiling when he saw on the big screens at the stadium that the first goal had been given to Fernandes.

“His reaction suggested he touched it, but I’m yet to see a camera angle that shows it,” said former England Joe Cole on ITV.

“He’s definitely destined for Hollywood if he didn’t touch it!”

Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness added: "Only he really knows... If he hasn't touched it then it's pretty good acting."

Ronaldo, 37, is playing at his fifth and almost certainly last World Cup.

Portugal’s second win in the group means they are through to the last 16.

