England have touched down in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup after being given a royal send-off by the Prince of Wales.
The players were presented with their squad numbers at St George’s Park before departing for the tournament, which starts on November 20.
Prince William joined England manager Gareth Southgate in revealing the squad numbers and also addressed the players.
“It was a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours,” said Southgate.
“I know how passionate the players are about their country and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward.
“As staff and players, we are all so privileged to represent England and we are excited to see what’s possible together. We want to make the fans proud again.”
The presentation started with No. 9 Harry Kane, who will become the sixth player to have captained England at more than one World Cup along with Billy Wright, Bobby Moore, Bryan Robson, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.
From No. 1 Jordan Pickford through to No. 26 Conor Gallagher, the players were called up in turn to receive their number.
They were each presented with a shirt in a box which contained some history about the number and a signed message from Southgate that read: “Wear your shirt with pride and embrace the opportunity to make history.”
England manager Gareth Southgate in Qatar ahead of the World Cup
England players arrive in Qatar for the World Cup
England's Jordan Henderson boards the plane to travel to the World Cup
Addressing the players, Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, said: “What you and Gareth have built here is something special, that’s clear to see.
“Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”
England play their first game against Iran on December 21.
England World Cup squad numbers
- 1 Jordan Pickford
- 2 Kyle Walker
- 3 Luke Shaw
- 4 Declan Rice
- 5 John Stones
- 6 Harry Maguire
- 7 Jack Grealish
- 8 Jordan Henderson
- 9 Harry Kane
- 10 Raheem Sterling
- 11 Marcus Rashford
- 12 Kieran Trippier
- 13 Nick Pope
- 14 Kalvin Phillips
- 15 Eric Dier
- 16 Conor Coady
- 17 Bukayo Saka
- 18 Trent Alexander-Arnold
- 19 Mason Mount
- 20 Phil Foden
- 21 Ben White
- 22 Jude Bellingham
- 23 Aaron Ramsdale
- 24 Callum Wilson
- 25 James Maddison
- 26 Conor Gallagher
