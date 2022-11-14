Rio Ferdinand has given his reaction to Warner Bros. Discovery after Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was selected as part of the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Rashford's good form for United under Erik ten Hag saw him get in at the expense of team-mate Jadon Sancho, while Newcastle United's Callum Wilson was picked as Harry Kane's back-up with Tammy Abraham and Ivan Toney missing out.

Leicester City's James Maddison was the surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, despite the fact that the in-form Foxes star had been repeatedly overlooked previously.

Ferdinand has made it clear that he believes Rashford deserved to be included and that Maddison "has the personality and character to believe that they can impact this England team".

"I think Marcus Rashford deserves to go, definitely," Ferdinand told Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Rashford is another interesting one because he plays multiple positions, off the left-hand side or as the second striker, and he can play as a number nine.

"I think that he is going to be the next option after Harry Kane, as well.

"I think he has played quite well as a number nine at Manchester United when called upon so it will be really interesting to see how he does as well."

On Rashford finding form again at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, Ferdinand explained what he felt had been responsible for the improvement.

"I think Marcus Rashford said it himself: he is fit again. I think he was carrying injuries last year, he had a bad back injury and that has been ironed out now," Ferdinand added.

"He has seen a continuous amount of games and a level of consistency beginning to come into him.

"He is producing good moments in games. I still think there is a lot more to come from Marcus, but I think he is on the right track now."

On the surprise selection of Maddison, Ferdinand was delighted to see Southgate select the exciting Leicester midfielder, even though he has so often overlooked him previously.

"I was really, really pleased for James Maddison, being selected in the World Cup squad," he said.

"I think he is somebody who - if you are looking at goals, assists, affecting games, form - is on the money right now, so good luck to him.

"I actually didn't think that James Maddison would go. I thought that Southgate for some reason didn't fancy him.

"But it is pleasing to see that he has picked someone who is bang in form at the moment and who has the personality and character to believe that they can impact this England team."

