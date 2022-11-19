Richarlison has told Eurosport he and his Brazil team-mates will “work in silence” as they aim to claim a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

The 25-year-old is expected to lead the line for Tite’s Brazil at the 2022 World Cup. They begin their tournament on November 24 in Group G with a fixture against Serbia. The team then face Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 2.

Ad

Selecao Canarinho come into the tournament as one of the favourites, having lost just one game since 2019 - against Argentina in the Copa America final in 2021 - and are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run.

World Cup Meet the Premier League footballer who turned down a pro deal to go to university 17/11/2022 AT 06:59

Richarlison told Eurosport that he and his colleagues are ready to get down to business.

“It's only within the pitch that matters, not the words,” said Richarlison.

“I prefer that we work in silence, doing our job and doing our best every day. Certainly, Professor Tite will prepare us well for a great World Cup.

“If we will win? I don't know, but we will do everything to win the World Cup. But [to] speak ahead of time is complicated and I prefer to let things happen during the World Cup and we will see who will be the best.”

Asked to evaluate other potential winners, the 25-year-old reserved praise for defending champions France, perennial outside bets Belgium and Copa America winners Argentina.

“There are a lot of good teams,” added Richarlison

“The defending champions, France. Belgium, for example; and Argentina, which has a good squad and won the Copa America.”

The 38-cap, 17-goal Brazil international had an ominous warning for his country’s rivals.

“I think there are a lot of good teams, but we are Brazil, we have a lot of history, we've never been out of the World Cup and we're going to the World Cup to honour the shirt. We're definitely going to get something good for us.”

Richarlison was named in Brazil’s 26-man World Cup squad earlier in November alongside Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, but Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was among those to miss out.

Veteran right-back Dani Alves, 39, also made the cut as he looks to add to his 125 Brazil caps, while Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will compete at his fourth World Cup.

But Arsenal centre-back Gabriel, Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo, Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham wing-back Emerson Royal were among the players to be overlooked.

World Cup Exclusive - Mac Allister says he ‘suffered and cried’ as he adapted to Premier League 15/11/2022 AT 10:12