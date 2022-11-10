FIFA have rejected a request from Denmark to wear pro-human rights training shirts at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Danish football federation (DBU) had asked if players could wear shirts with the words "Human Rights for All" on.

But FIFA's regulations prohibit all political messages on kit.

"For me, this is a jersey with a very simple message about universal human rights," DBU director Jakob Jensen told Danish agency Ritzau.

“It is FIFA’s right as organiser of this tournament to say that we can't do it. FIFA of course does this to prevent all sorts of weird stuff. We don't think it was that strange.

"We don't think there's any politics in it. We think that the human rights are universal, and we stand by this view.

"FIFA had a different assessment and sadly we had to take that into consideration."

Denmark are wearing 'toned down' shirts during matches in protest at Qatar staging the World Cup.

There has also been concern about the treatment of migrant workers, with several thousand having allegedly died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

But England manager Gareth Southgate has said it is "optimistic" to expect nations to concentrate only on football.

"We have always spoken when we have felt it is appropriate,” he told the BBC after naming his 26-man England squad.

"I don't see that changing.

Klopp slams Qatar World Cup 'process'

“We would also like to concentrate on the football, frankly, because to go to a World Cup is an unbelievable honour and a privilege.

"And for the players it is a massive moment. You don't want it tarnished by having to think about off-the-field things.

"But we recognise those things are there and we should discuss them when asked.

"Of course we have also got to focus on the football and trying to make it a success for our country."

