Lionel Messi starred on his 1000th career game as Argentina edged Australia 2-1 to set up a quarter-final with the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup.

The first half was a slow affair with both sides struggling to get on the ball and create any concrete chances. Argentina lacked urgency and intensity, whereas the Australians lacked creativity in attacking areas.

Ad

But a moment of magic from Lionel Messi sparked the game into life on 35 minutes. He played a cute give-and-go before finding a yard of space to stroke a trademark low finish into the bottom corner. The goal from Messi was the only shot on target for either side in what was a lacklustre first half of football.

World Cup We're all excited to watch one more Poland game, right? - The Warm-Up 01/12/2022 AT 09:15

Australia came out with more energy and urgency in the second half but gifted Argentina a second goal in the 57th minute. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan's touch was heavy and as he tried to guide the ball past two Argentina players, Julian Alvarez was on hand to pinch it and fire into the back of the net to put his nation 2-0 up and in total control.

Australia did manage to pull one back 13 minutes from time, Craig Goodwin fired a shot from distance that was going well wide before taking a wicked deflection off Enzo Fernandez and ending up in the back of the net past Emi Martinez.

The goal seemed to give Graham Arnold's side a new lease of life and just a few minutes later they nearly had an equaliser, Aziz Behich embarked on a Messi-esque run, jinking past several Argentina players before making his way into the box but Lisandro Martinez came in with a superb last-ditch tackle.

Teenager Garang Kuol almost sent the game into extra time in the dying seconds, firing an effort from point-blank range but Emi Martinez reacted brilliantly to smother his shot as Argentina held on.

TALKING POINT - MORE GEARS TO GO

Lionel Scaloni's side went through a range of different motions today, from slow and uninspired, to confident and dominant to fluid and enthralling. It's clear that this Argentina side possesses the talent, particularly in the midfield and in attacking areas, to compete against the very best in this tournament. Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo de Paul in particular are not only able to keep the ball brilliantly but have the capability to make things happen in an attacking sense. For Scaloni, it's about bringing out the best in this Argentina side more frequently, in the second half when the game got a lot more stretched, Argentina could have put the game far out of sight with better finishing. They may have had to survive a few late scares from Australia but the moments of magic that we did see today only serve as a reminder to the rest of the teams at the World Cup that this Argentina side still have several gears yet to go.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - LIONEL MESSI (ARGENTINA)

What can be said about Lionel Messi that hasn't already been said before? It was a moment of pure magic in the first half from the diminutive genius that sparked Argentina into life and it was his performance in the second half that meant Argentina remained a constant threat. On another day and if Lautaro Martinez had his shooting boots on, Messi could have walked away with two assists to go along with his goal and Argentina wouldn't have had to suffer as much in the last few minutes. Messi would often spend moments walking around, patiently waiting for the right moment to strike and then suddenly he would pick the ball up, beat two or three players with ease before popping it off to a team-mate or going for goal himself. His passing was crisp and incisive and his stop-start nature was a nightmare for Australia to deal with. A superb performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Argentina: Martinez 6, Molina 6, Romero 7, Otamendi 7, Acuna 7, de Pau 8, Fernandez 8, Mac Allister 7, Alvarez 7, Messi 9, Gomez 7

Subs: Tagliafico 6, Martinez 7, Montiel 6, Palacios 6, Lautaro Martinez 5

Australia: Ryan 6, Behich 6, Rowles 7, Souttar 7, Degenek 6, Leckie 6, Baccus 6, Mooy 6, McGree 6, Duke 6, Irvine 6

Subs: Karacic 7, Hrustic 6, Kuol 6, Goodwin 7, MacLaren 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

35' GOAL - ARGENTINA Lionel Messi on his 1000th appearance finds the breakthrough for his side! A trademark finish low and hard into the bottom corner. A superb goal when Argentina really needed a bit of inspiration.

57' GOAL - ARGENTINA It is an absolute gift for Argentina and Julian Alvarez makes no mistake. Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan takes a poor touch and then tries to dribble through two Argentina players, Alvarez picks up the loose ball and puts it into the back of the net. Brilliant pressing from Argentina.

77' GOAL - AUSTRALIA - Craig Goodwin pulls one back for Australia! Goodwin fired from distance and it takes a massive deflection off Enzo Fernandez and into the back of the net!

81' ALMOST! That was Lionel Messi-esque from Aziz Behich! He jinked his way into the box but Martinez was on hand to put in a superb tackle. That would have been a sensational goal.

90+7' WOW That was the chance for Australia! Garang Kuol turns on the ball and has a shot from close range but Emi Martinez stands tall and saves it brilliantly.

KEY STAT

Lionel Messi's goal was his first in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

More to follow...

World Cup Arnold hails 'new golden generation' as Australians celebrate wildly at 3am 30/11/2022 AT 20:15