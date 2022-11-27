Morocco have boosted their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup with an impressive 2-0 win over Belgium.

Belgium have once again been underwhelming, with great names on paper, but the performance on the pitch has looked disconnected. They hardly ever managed to string together any attacking patterns of play and looked overall lethargic in attack. Uninspired.

Morocco on the other hand, were valiant. A clear plan, executed to perfection. They created their own good luck with the first goal, while their second goal, summed up their performance.

Belgium's star player Kevin De Bruyne did manage to get on the ball enough, he was certainly involved. But just couldn’t find a killer pass or anything remotely close to it, though his team-mates weren’t helping him much in that department, they were static.

Munir, the last minute, or should I say last second replacement goalkeeper for Morocco, had a few saves to make, but nothing spectacular, Belgium simply didn’t test him.

In their first group game of this tournament, Belgium were extremely lucky to walk away with all three points, their luck ran out today. They were slow and predictable, there was very little exchanging of positions to move about the Moroccan defence, no runs made in behind, and everyone wanted to ball played to feet. Batshuayi was particularly poor in attack, he looked lost at times. Not knowing if he should drop in to interlink the play or run in behind, he often did neither. Edin Hazard looked good in moments, he had a few moves up his sleeve where he looked like his twinkle toed self from his Chelsea days. But the end product wasn't there, the engine wasn't there, the fear factor still seems to be all but gone. Belgium simply sleepwalked to a loss, the game passed them by. Leaving them exposed to the possibility of getting kicked out the World Cup at the group stage.

With this win tonight, not only have Morocco stunned the football world, but they've given themselves a realistic chance to qualify from their World Cup group for only the second time in their history, and based on today's performance, they deserve it. Walid Regragui set his team up to be defensively resilient. Perhaps recognising that Belgium would have the technical edge should they go toe to toe. So they were happy to sit in at times, but once they got on the ball, it wasn't a case of always booting a long ball up the pitch. They often got through Belgium's mediocre press, played line breaking passes and were brave in possession.

They were unlucky not to go into half-time 1-0 up, as Ziyech's goal was chalked off by VAR for offside on Romain Saiss. So, they reloaded it. In the 73rd minute, they scored an almost identical goal, on the other side of the pitch, on the opposite side of the goal, this time whipped in by Abdelhamid Sabiri. Whether it was a cross or a shot, only he'll know, but nonetheless it was put in with zing, and caught out Courtois at his near post.

Then, the cherry on the cake, Morocco's second goal. Two headers won by Hamdallah and by Aboukhlal, not because they were physically more imposing, but mainly because they simply wanted it more. Knocked down in to the path of Ziyech, who once again, took responsibility, driving forward, staying strong on the ball, before having the brilliant intelligence to pull it back to Aboukhlal, whose shot goes bins, top bins. And queue mayhem in the Al Thumama Stadium. The 12th man roared again.

The players were brilliant, the managers system worked wonders, but the Moroccan fans were quite something else. They cheered, jeered and supported the entire game. The atmosphere was one of a home game, where the away fans were swallowed up. They were phenomenal, before, during and after the game.

TALKING POINT - BELGIUM DISAPPOINTING AGAIN

Dubbed as the golden generation but once again the Belgian Red Devils have failed to wow us. The 2018 World Cup or the two Euro's on either side of it, may have been Belgium's best chances of winning silverware, because they now look simply way off it. The likes of Vertonghen and Alderweireld are now comfortably into their 30's, Edin Hazard isn't the player he once was and Lukaku has entered a tricky spell in his career. De Bruyne and Courtois are still at the very top of the game, but that simply isn't enough. The squad is ageing and stale. Once upon a time, great potential, and apart from 2018, never close to being fulfilled.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - HAKIM ZIYECH (MOROCCO)

The Chelsea man was at it all game, whenever he got onto the ball, he tried to make something happen, a constant spark of positivity going forward for Morocco. Very unlikely to have his goal chalked off by VAR but summed up his performance with his assist for the second goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

BELGIUM: Courtois 4, Castagne 5, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 6, Meunier 6, Onana 6, Witsel 6, T Hazard 7, De Bruyne 6, E Hazard 6, Batshuayi 5.

SUBS: Tielemans 6, Mertens 6, Lukaku 5, Trossard 6, De Ketelaere 6.

MOROCCO: Munir 7, Hakimi 7, Saiss 7, Aguerd 7, Mazraoui 7, Ounahi 7, Amrabat 7, Amallah 6, Ziyech 8, En-Nesyri 6, Boufal 7.

SUBS: Yamiq 6, Attiyat Allah 6, Sabiri 7, Hamdallah 6, Aboukhlal 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GOAL!!!! MOROCCO LEAD. Commentators curse is real! Just as it seemed like the game was sleep walking into half-time, Morocco get a free-kick, which is whipped in by Ziyech, a half cross, half shot, and ends up in the back of Courtois' net!

NO GOAL!! VAR INTERVENES. It appears Saiss was just half a yard offside. Not clear whether he got a touch or if he was merely blocking Courtois' view. Either way we're back to square one, 0-0.

GOAL FOR MOROCCO!! 1-0. Almost identical to Ziyech's disallowed goal in the first half, a half shot, half cross kind of free kick from Sabiri, whose only been for five minutes. Courtois will feel disappointed, as it sneaks into his near post.

ANOTHER GOAL!! ITS MOROCCO AGAIN. ITS 2-0! That goal sums up this Morocco performance, organised, full of energy, dangerous on the transition. Ziyech with a fantastic pull back pass into Aboukhlal, who puts it top bins. Astonishing scenes!

KEY STAT

This is Morocco's first win at a World Cup finals since 1998 against Scotland.

More to follow...

