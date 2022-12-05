Neymar struck on his return from injury as Brazil produced a magical display to thump South Korea 4-1 and surge into the last eight.

The five-time world champions blitzed their opponents with a bewitching first-half display where they scored four times in 36 minutes.

Vinicius Junior steered home a lovely opener before Neymar moved to within one of Pele’s all-time record goal-haul for his country with a confident penalty on 13 minutes.

Richarlison then scored one of the goals of the tournament when he juggled the ball with his head before surging on to a sensational return pass from Thiago Silva to slot home.

South Korea simply had no answer as they were continually exposed trying to deploy a positive game-plan and it was no surprise when Lucas Paqueta volleyed in the fourth.

Brazil took their foot off the gas in the second period but still went close through Raphinha before substitute Paik Seung-Ho struck a sensational consolation for the Koreans 13 minutes from time.

Brazil will now look ahead to Friday’s quarter-final clash with 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Talking Point

Is a sixth world title heading to Brazil? This was a statement performance from the Selecao as they dismantled the South Koreans with the type of swaggering football the nation has come to demand.

The first-half was a blur of one-touch brilliance that bewitched the South Koreans and reiterated just why many are tipping this side to go on and lift the trophy.

The return of Neymar from an ankle injury was also a welcome boost while the dancing and introduction of the third-choice keeper late in the game also demonstrating the camaraderie amongst this group of players.

Player of the match

Richarlison (Brazil) The Spurs man seems to take on another level in a Brazil shirt and his individual brilliance leading up to his cool finish will see it go down as one of the great World Cup goals.

Richarlison of Brazil celebrates his sides fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 5, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Player Ratings

BRAZIL: Alisson 7, Militao 7, Silva 8, Marquinhos 7, Danilo 7, Casemiro 8, Paqueta 8, Raphinha 7, Neymar 8, Vinicius Jr 8, Richarlison 8. Subs: Alves 6, Bremer 6, Martinelli 6, Weverton n/a, Rodrygo n/a.

SOUTH KOREA: Seung-Gyu Kim 6, Moon-Hwan Kim 6, Young-Gwon Kim 6, Min-Jae Kim 6, Jin-Su Kim 6, In-Beom Hwang 6, Woo-Young Jung 6, Hee-Chan Hwang 6, Heung-Min Son 6, Gue-Sung Cho 6, Jae-Sung Lee 6. Subs: Son Jun-Ho 6, Hong Chul 6, Paik Seung-Ho 6, Lee Kang-In 6, Hwang Ui-Jo n/a.

Match Highlights

07’ – GOAL! – Brazil 1-0 South Korea. Vinicius Junior is left in acres of space on the left side of the area to pick his spot in the far corner after great work down the right.

13’ – GOAL! – Brazil 2-0 South Korea. Neymar steps up and rolls a cheeky low penalty beyond the keeper.

18’ – SOUTH KOREA CHANCE! Hwang Hee-Chan lets fly from 25 yards but Alisson springs to his left to tip the strike over the bar.

29’ – GOAL! – Brazil 3-0 South Korea. Richarlison scores a sublime third goal. He juggles the ball with his head and then carries on his run to race on to Thiago Silva's first-time pass and slot home.

36’ – GOAL! – Brazil 4-0 South Korea. Lucas Paquetá arrives on cue to guide a cool volley into the corner from Vinicius Jr's clipped cross.

77’ – GOAL! – Brazil 4-1 South Korea. Paik Seung-Ho rifles an unstoppable 30-yard drive into the corner to finally beat Alisson.

Key Stats

Neymar is one of the three Brazilian players - alongside Pelé and Ronaldo - to score in three different World Cup editions.

This is just the second time Brazil have scored four goals in the opening half of a FIFA World Cup match, also doing so against Mexico in 1954.

Brazil have now used all 26 members of their squad at the 2022 World Cup (including three goalkeepers), becoming the first side in World Cup history to use as many as 26 players at a single edition.

