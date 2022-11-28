A tremendous game ended in a 3-3 draw, Serbia rebounding from a 1-0 deficit to take a 3-1 lead before Cameroon rushed back to level the match. Cameroon must now beat Brazil and hope, while a win over Switzerland should do it for Serbia.

With both sides needing a win, both went for it in an entertaining half, Serbia with the greater quality. But a well-taken corner earned Cameroon the lead, Jean-Charles Castelletto tapping home at the back post after a fine flick-on from Nicolas N’Koulou.

Ad

The setback knocked Serbia a little, but by the end of the 45, they were back in charge, scoring twice in six added minutes through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to turn the game around and, when Aleksandr Mitrovic added a third on 53 minutes, the game looked over.

World Cup ‘It’s daft!’ – Cameroon and Serbia slated for subs celebrating wildly in first half AN HOUR AGO

But almost immediately afterwards, Rigobert Song sent on Vincent Boubakar, who scored a glorious livener - disallowed, then allowed by VAR and the semi-automatic offside situation – then set up Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting for a tap-in at the end of a terrific counter.

A draw does little for both sides, but the World Cup now has a new best game.

TALKING POINT





For years, football has fiddled with its laws, but done nothing about its timekeeping. Now, though, the minutes added on at the end of halves reflect something of what has gone on during them, and the six allocated to the first period in this game made a significant different to the match, Serbia taking the opportunity to score twice.



The system is not perfect – there is no reason we shouldn’t be able to see the ref’s watch displayed in the ground and on screens, and no when it’s stopped and when it’s running. But proficiency in timewasting should not be an essential part of a footballer’s armoury, and Fifa finally taking action in this aspect made a significant contribution to the best match of the World Cup so far.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) Changed a match that looked over, scoring a beauty and creating another.

PLAYER RATINGS

Cameroon: Epassy 6, Fai 6, Castelletto 7, N'Koulou 7, Tolo 6, Anguissa 5, Kunde 6, Hongla 5, Mbuemo 6, Choupo-Moting 6, Ekambi 5. Subs: Aboubakar 9, Bassogog 6, Onduoha 6, Nkoudou 6, Gouet 6.

Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic V 6, Milenkovic 6, Valjkovic 6, Pavlovic 7, Zivkovic 7, Lukic 6, Maksimovic 6, Kostic 6, Tadic 7, Milinjovic-Savic S 7, Mitrovic A 6. Subs: Mitrovic S 6, Radonjic 6, Babic 6, Grujic 6, Djuricic 6.

KEY STAT

This was the first time Cameroon have scored three times in a single World Cup game.

KEY MOMENTS



17’ - WHAT A MISS!

Serbia move down the left and Kostic crosses from the line - I think the ball was out - but it comes over and N'Koulou thunks a clearance into Tolo, then Castellto shanks his, and Mitrovic is right there, eight yards out! But he scuffs wide, and that was as good a chance as he can possibly have hoped for!



29’ - GOAL! Cameroon 0-1 Serbia (Castelletto) HERE HE IS! A terrific corner is flicked on at the near post by N'Koulou - that's a great header - and Castelletto sniffs is out, racing to the far stick to tap home, sparking wild celebrations as the squad join the scorer. What a moment that is!



45+1’ - GOAL! Cameroon 1-1 Serbia (Pavlovic) This is a great cross and a great header, Tadic standing it up and Pavlovic leaping - alone, it must be said - contorting body and head and power with his temple into the far corner! Serbia have earned that.



45+3’ - GOAL! Cameroon 1-2 Serbia (Milinkovic-Savic) AND THERE IT IS! Anguissa tries flicking over his own head to clear, Sergei challenges, and when the ball breaks to Zivkovic, he squares back t his mate who drives low and hard inside the near post - well inside really, bur Epassy can only palm into the corner. Two goals in three added-time minutes!



53’ - GOAL! Serbia 3-1 Cameroon (Mitrovic) Serbia are all over this! Mitrovic drives forward, sees Kostic to his left and feeds him; the ball comes over to Sergei on the other side, he squares back for Mitrovic, and this time the finish is unerring. Serbia are serious!



63’ - AAAARRGGGHHH!

As I said he would, Aboubakar has made a difference, getting away, turning inside his man who slides off towards Oman ... and Abouakar poborskies in a gloooorious scooped finish ... before the flag goes up!



64’ - GOAL! Cameroon 2-3 Serbia (Aboubakar) VAR intervenes! Aboubakar was onside, and though I'm sure he attempted such a difficult finish because he thought it didn't matter, he's now scored one of the great World Cup goals! This is boiling!



66’ - GOAL! Cameroon 3-3 Serbia (Choupo-Moting) WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?! FOOTBALL IS GOING ON! Cameroon counter, Abouakar pulling right. He advances, crosses low, and Choupo-Moting snaps home from close range! That's another gorgeous goal, and this is expletive great! Two more goals in three minutes, and Vincent Aboubakar has changed the game!

World Cup Onana dropped by Cameroon for ‘refusing to change style’ - reports 3 HOURS AGO