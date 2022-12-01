Morocco qualified as Group F winners after beating Canada 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The African side were gifted their opener, as Canada’s goalkeeper Milan Borjan made a horror mistake by giving the ball to Hakim Ziyech, who chipped it into an empty net within the first five minutes.

Things got worse for John Herdman’s side when Youssef En-Nesyri latched onto a long ball and finished brilliantly as the Atlas Lions made the most of their dominance.

Canada had some fortune and pulled one back just before half-time when Nayef Aguerd deflected a cross into his own goal.

They were much improved after the break and hit the bar when Atiba Hutchinson climbed highest and headed at goal, however, Morocco defended resiliently to hold on.

TALKING POINT – MOROCCO MAKE HITSORY

It’s a special day for Morocco. These players have made history by getting out the group for just the second time ever and they will be a danger in the knockout rounds.

The team has real belief and confidence – defensively there are not many better teams in the World Cup. They are organised, disciplined and compact and the whole team works so hard, they seemingly love keeping the opposition out.

Morocco press well from the front and have a back for with Sofyan Amrabat protecting them in front. They have a large number of fans in Qatar that make a lot of noise it’s like a home game at times.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – HAKIM ZIYECH

Ziyech was superb. He is the team’s star man and without him they lack quality and creativity to break down an opponent. He cuts in from the right onto his stronger left foot and he cannot be stopped. Him and Achraf Hakimi down the right flank are fantastic and a lot of Morocco’s attacks come via those two.

PLAYER RATINGS

Canada: Borjan 3, Johnston 7, Vitoria 6, Miller 6, Adekugbe 6, Osorio 6, Kaye 5, Davies 6, Hoilett 7, Buchanan 7, Larin 5.

Subs: Hutchinson 7, Kone 7, David 5, Laryea 6, Wotherspoon 6.

Morocco: Bono 6, Hakimi 8, Aguerd 6, Saiss 7, Mazraoui 6, Amrabat 9, Ounahi 9, Sabiri 6, Ziyech 9, Boufal 6, En-Nesyri 8.

Subs: Aboukhal 6, Amallah 6, Hamdallah 6, El Yamiq 6, Jabrane 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

4' GOAL (ZIYECH) - A horror mistake from Borjan. It's an early Christmas present. Vitoria's back pass is too short, the keeper comes running out to beat En-Nesyri to it. He gets there and should clear but he tries to dribble it out. Borjan's touch is heavy and it rolls to Ziyech who chips the ball into an empty net with the goalkeeper out of his box. A gift for Morocco - what a start.

23' GOAL (EN-NESYRI) - En-Nesyri what a goal. The striker latches onto the long ball by Hakimi, he breaks away out pacing the defenders and finishes it with power beyond Borjan.

40' OWN GOAL (AGUERD) - Aguerd own goal. Adekugbe's low cross is blocked by Aguerd and the deflection wrong foots Bono and goes underneath him.

KEY STAT

Atiba Hutchinson made his 101st cap for Canada today. He is the only player in the Canada squad that was born the last time they were in a World Cup.

