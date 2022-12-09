Dominik Livakovic was the hero as Croatia beat Brazil in a penalty shootout to book their place in the World Cup semi-final after a dramatic 1-1 draw.

The first half, like a lot of games in this tournament, was a scrappy and cagey affair with few chances carved out by either side.

Ad

Vinicius Jr had a curling shot saved and another effort charged down by the impressive Gvadiol but they were largely negated by the Croatian's pressing and midfield shape.

World Cup Enrique pays the price for Spain's shocking, predictable exit - The Warm-Up 11 HOURS AGO

Tite's side made a brighter start to the second period with Neymar scuffing two chances.

And the Brazil coach brought on Manchester United's Antony and Real Madrid's Rodrygo soon after in search of a goal and created the better chances with Neymar again having a one-on-one chance saved by Livakovic.

Livakovic produced another good stop to deny Lucas Paqueta as the Croatians seemed content to sit back and wait for extra time and penalties and that is what transpired.

And two minutes after Brozovic wasted a glorious opportunity, Neymar broke the deadlock by trading passes with Pedro and Paqueta before rounding the keeper to score and equal Pele's Brazil goalscoring record of 77 goals.

It looked like Zlatko Dalic's side were done but three minutes from time, substitutes Mislav Orsic and Bruno Petkovic combined with the latter's deflected shot beating Alisson.

In the shootout, Livakovic saved Rodrygo's spot-kick while Marquinhos's penalty hit the post to send the Brazilians crashing out of the tournament with Croatia winning 4-2.

TALKING POINT:

Were Brazil unlucky?

Croatia scored with their only shot on target in the 120 minutes compared to Brazil's 11 shots. And overall they had only 9 attempts on goal while their opponents had 21. Zlatko Dalić's side got their tactics spot on in midfield and frustrated the Brazilians throughout this cagey affair. But Brazil can feel hard done by having played the better football with Livakovic having a worldie.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Dominik Livakovic (Croatia): He produced several saves to deny Neymar and Paqueta in the 90 minutes and then Fred in extra time. And in the shootout, he saved Rodrygo's penalty to send the favourites packing.

PLAYER RATINGS

CROATIA: Livakovic 9, Sosa 6, Gvardiol 9, Lovren 7, Juranovic 8, Kovacic 7, Modric 7, Brozovic 6, Kramaric 6, Pasalic 6, Perisic 6. Subs: Vlasic 5, Petkovic 5, Majer n/a, Budimir n/a Orsic n/a.

BRAZIL: Alisson 5, Militao 6, Silva 6, Marquinhos 5, Danilo 5, Casemiro 5, Paqueta 5, Raphinha 5, Neymar 7, Vinicius Jr 6, Richarlison 6. Subs: Antony 6, Rodrygo 7, Pedro 7, Fred n/a, Sandro n/a.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

47' - CLOSE! Low cross fizzed in, it comes off Gvadiol and the keeper saves.

102' BIG CHANCE! - Petkovic with a brilliant run, squares it to Brozovic who blazes it over first time.

105'+1 - GOAL FOR BRAZIL! Neymar trades passes twice, rounds the keeper and hammers the ball into the roof of the net.

117' - GOAL FOR CROATIA! After a quick break, Orsic squares it to Petkovic whose deflected shot goes in.

120' - CHANCE! Neymar's cross from the flank finds Fred whose shot is well saved by the keeper.

KEY STAT

Dominik Livaković is the first goalkeeper to make 10 saves in a single game at the 2022 World Cup.

World Cup Jesus to undergo knee surgery, may face months out 06/12/2022 AT 15:59