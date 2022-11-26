France became the first side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to book their place in the last 16 as a late Kylian Mbappe strike condemned Denmark to a 2-1 defeat at Stadium 974 to leave their hopes of progressing to the next round hanging in the balance.

Les Bleus were the better side in the first-half, and created the better chances to score. The best of them fell to Mbappe five minutes before half-time, but he could only guide Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right over the bar from inside the penalty area.

Eventually, with 61 minutes on the clock, the deadlock was broken. Theo Hernandez combined well with Mbappe and the latter guided a difficult finish from inside the box past Kasper Schmeichel in the Denmark goal.

However, Didier Deschamps’ side only led for seven minutes, as Denmark hit back quickly. Christian Eriksen’s corner from the right-hand side was flicked on by Joachim Andersen to the path of his centre-back partner Andreas Christensen, who sent a downward header past Hugo Lloris from close range.

Big chances bypassed both sides in the following moments as the end drew closer, but in the 86th minute, France found the winner they were looking for, and Mbappe had his brace.

The forward did well at the back post to peel away from his man and latched onto Antoine Griezmann’s cross to bundle the ball into the net as Les Bleus booked their place in the knockout stages.

TALKING POINT - France secure their passage into next round

Defending champions France become the first nation to secure their place in the knockout stages, and have defied pre-tournament critics to make it two wins from two games.

In this match, Deschamps' side were by far the better team, and that is demonstrated in the match statistics. Les Bleus had a total of 21 efforts on goal, compared to just 10 for the Danes.

For Denmark, they will be nervous heading into their final group game against Australia next Wednesday at Al Janoub Stadium, as anything other than a win against the Socceroos will see them crash out of the tournament.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Kylian Mbappe

What a performance from the star in France's team, as he notched up another brace to take his tally for his country up to 31 goals, moving him ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Just Fontaine in the goalscoring rankings. He is also now level with Zinedine Zidane, and now sits joint 7th in the all time goalscoring list for Les Bleus.

Deployed out on the left wing, Mbappe often did what he does for his club side, PSG, and cut inside and used his pace to create space for himself to fashion chances. Both of his goals also showed his knack of being in the right place at the right time in the box.

The 23-year-old played three key passes, completed two dribbles, and had a passing accuracy of 90%.

PLAYER RATINGS

France: Lloris 6, Hernandez 8, Upamecano 6, Varane 6, Kounde 6, Rabiot 7, Tchouameni 7, Mbappe 9, Griezmann 8, Dembele 7, Giroud 6. Subs: Fofana 6, Konate 6, Thuram 6, Coman.

Denmark: Schmeichel 7, Andersen 7, Christensen 7, Nelsson 6, Kristensen 7, Eriksen 6, Maehle 6, Lindstrom 6, Damsgaard 6, Cornelius 6. Subs: Bah 6, Dolberg 6, Norgaard , Braithwaite 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

33’ - GOOD SAVE! - Dembele once again is causing Denmark problems out wide as he whips in another wicked cross towards the centre of the box, which Rabiot manages to latch onto with his head, but his effort on goal forces a big save from Schmeichel, who tips it away!

40’ - WHAT A CHANCE! - Dembele once again is causing havoc down the right! Kounde plays him into space with a ball over the top from defence. The attacker takes a touch to set himself, before pulling back a low cross into the path of Mbappe in the centre, but the forward's first-time finish sails over the bar from inside the box!

61’ - GOAL! (Kylian Mbappe) - Hernandez charges up the pitch on the left-hand side and feeds it to Mbappe, who carries the ball to the edge of the area. The Milan left-back carries on his run and provides a good option for a one-two pass that allows Mbappe to dispatch a tricky finish beyond Schmeichel! 1-0 to Les Bleus!

68’ - GOAL! (Andreas Christensen) - The Danes are back on level terms! It all comes from a corner, which Eriksen takes from the right. Andersen gets the all-important flick on at the near post, and Christensen gets in front of Rabiot and sends a downward header past Lloris! 1-1 and game on!

86’ - GOAL! (Kylian Mbappe) - Have Les Bleus won this? Mbappe has his brace! Coman lays the ball off to Griezmann on the right flank, and the attacker spots Mbappe at the back post peeling off from his man. The delivery is pinpoint, and Mbappe finds the yard he is looking for and bundles the ball into the net past Kasper Schmeichel!

KEY STATS

Kylian Mbappé leads all 2022 FIFA World Cup players for: shots (13), shots in the box (11), expected Goals (2.3) and touches in the box (29).

Antoine Griezmann leads the FIFA World Cup with 2.2 expected assists (1.7 from open play), and is tied with Theo Hernández and Mehdi Taremi with nine chances created (four from open play).

