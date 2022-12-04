Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

The defending champions started the game in an expected manner, they were in control of the game, dominated possession and remained patient in front of the Polish goal. But Poland reacted positively, they didn’t allow France to run riot. They had their triggers to press and knew when to drop deep as well. When they got on the ball, they were brave and chose to play their way up the pitch and found some success in the way of chances at the French goal.

Poland would’ve felt hard done by going into the half one nil down as France didn't create too many clear cut chances but a moment of quality from Olivier Giroud gave the French a big boost going into their half-time team talk.

Czesław Michniewicz's side continued their good work in the second half, they were mostly solid in their defensive and middle thirds, but it was in the final third where these two sides looked a world apart. France had all the quality in and around Poland’s box. They were quick and slick. Poland struggled to replicate that in France’s box.

But a 74th-minute goal Mbappe goal was the nail in the coffin for Poland. It was what we expect to see from the PSG star, he was cool, calm and collected. Picked out his spot and struck the ball excellently with finesse and power. But one goal wasn’t enough and his second was even better. He picked up the ball with little space in the box, one touch out of his feat, and bang. Iconic stuff from the youngster.

Poland were awarded a late penalty via VAR but Robert Lewandowski missed it. However, he got a second go, which he slotted past Hugo Lloris for a late consolation.

Mbappe is now the leading scorer at the 2022 World Cup, with five goals.

