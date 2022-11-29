Cody Gakpo continued his rich vein of form to help fire the Netherlands top of Group A and into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup with a straightforward 2-0 win over host nation Qatar.

The PSV frontman – a reported target for Manchester United – made it three goals in three games to give Louis van Gaal’s side a 26th-minute lead.

Frenkie de Jong doubled the Dutch’s lead four minutes after the break.

A draw was enough to take the Netherlands through, but victory was never in doubt against a below par Qatar side, who bow out with three defeats and without a single point.

The Netherlands’ early pressure was relentless, and they made the breakthrough when Gakpo was played through by Klaassen and the in-form striker found the bottom corner with a composed right-footed finish.

De Jong was quickest to react to volley into an empty net after Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham had pulled off a brilliant save to deny Memphis Depay, who was making his first start following an injury in September.

Steven Berghuis came off the bench and thought he had the Netherlands’ third, but the goal was chalked off for a Gakpo handball in the build-up following a lengthy VAR check.

TALKING POINT - Big things destined for Gakpo

Gakpo joined an illustrious group when he scored Netherlands’ opener, becoming only the fourth Dutch player to score in three consecutive World Cup games. Only Johan Neeksens (1974), Dennis Bergkamp (1994) and Wesley Sneijder (2010) have previously achieved the feat. The 23-year-old’s performances in Qatar have caught the eye on the world stage, and certainly have helped the Dutch continue their record of having never been eliminated from the group stage at the World Cup.

After two rather unconvincing displays followed by a satisfactory performance against Qatar, the Netherlands will be relieved to have topped a group they were tipped to, and potentially avoid a tricky tie with England in the last 16.

Qatar, on the other hand, will have expected more from their side at the World Cup. Felix Sanchez was visibly unhappy with his team’s display, throwing his water bottle down in frustration during the game after yet another failed attack. He will know that the host nation should have offered more.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

De Jong and Davy Klaassen were excellent in midfield but Gakpo was head and shoulders above everyone else. The PSV striker has been excellent in the Eredivisie and has carried his terrific form on to the world stage. His pace, close control and composure in front of goal brought about the opener, and his general all-round game was excellent.

PLAYER RATINGS

Netherlands: Noppert 6, Dumfries 6, Van Dijk 6, Timber 6, Blind 6, Ake 6, De Roon 6, Klaassen 7, De Jong 7, Gakpo 8*, Depay 6

Subs: Berghuis 6, Janssen 5, Koopmeiners N/A, Weghorst N/A Taylor N/A

Qatar: Barsham 6, Mohammad 5, Miguel 5, Khouki 5, Hassan 5, Ahmed 5, Madibo 5, Hatem 5, Al-Haydos 5, Ali 5, Afif 5

Subs: Asadalla 5, Muntari 5, Boudiaf 5, Alaaeldin N/A, Kheder N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

26’ - GOAL! NETHERLANDS 1-0 QATAR (CODY GAKPO): The Netherlands have their lead - and it's Gakpo with his third goal of the competition! Klaassen flicks the ball into the path of Gakpo, who bursts towards goal and it's a lovely, composed finish from the Manchester United target as he finds the bottom corner with his right foot.

49’ - GOAL! NETHERLANDS 2-0 QATAR (FRENKIE DE JONG): That should seal it! Barsham makes a brilliant save to deny Depay at point blank range but De Jong reacts quickest and volleys it into an empty net.

69’ - GOAL DISALLOWED! Berghuis taps the ball into an empty net following some slack Qatar defending. But after an age it's ruled out for a Gakpo handball in the build-up, some 30 seconds before the goal was scored.

90’+3 - OFF THE BAR! So close to a third! Berghuis rattles the crossbar with a curling effort. The substitute is desperate to get on the scoresheet.

KEY STATS

