Argentina have won Group C with a 2-0 victory over Poland at a lively Stadium 974, but the European side still progress as runners-up on goal difference.

Lionel Messi - on his 999th career appearance - missed a first half penalty, but Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister finally broke the deadlock a minute after the restart and Julian Alvarez, of Manchester City, added a superb second.

Ad

Lionel Scaloni’s side advance to the last 16 as the group winners and will now prepare to face Australia, the runners-up of Group D, on Saturday at 7pm (GMT).

World Cup 'He knows how to manage the stress' - Pochettino backs Messi to see Argentina through 4 HOURS AGO

Poland take second place in the group ahead of Mexico after Saudi Arabia scored late on in the other match in the group. They are rewarded with a round-of-16 match against reigning champions France.

It was all one-way traffic with a desperate Argentina piling on the pressure and it was a particularly busy opening 45 minutes for Poland’s shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Juventus goalkeeper denied frontman Julian Alvarez, but it paled in significance compared to his next save.

After a lengthy VAR review, a controversial penalty was awarded to Argentina, with Szczesny adjudged to have fouled Messi. But the Poland no.1 kept out the 35-year-old’s spot-kick with an excellent one-handed stop.

The relief was palpable inside a predominantly Argentina-supporting Stadium 974 when Mac Allister made the breakthrough as he slotted home Nahuel Molina’s cross.

Alvarez put the game to bed with a stunning finish, holding off Aston Villa’s Matty Cash before turning and smashing the ball past a helpless Szczesny.

With Mexico leading by two goals in the other game and, at that stage, needing just a one-goal swing, Poland were extremely fortunate that substitute Lautaro Martinez screwed a gilt-edged opportunity wide, and moments later Jakub Kiwior scrambled Nicolas Tagliafico's effort off the line.

It was an anxious wait as Poland awaited the outcome of the Mexico - Saudi Arabia game and there were jubilant scenes when their place in the next round was finally confirmed.

TALKING POINT - Argentina shine as Poland ride their luck

After suffering one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Argentina have regained control and now look much more like the formidable unit that was tipped as one of the favourites to lift the famous trophy.

If they can manage to replicate this form in Saturday’s match against Australia they shouldn’t have too many problems in knocking out Graham Arnold’s side and progressing to the last eight where they could potentially meet the Netherlands.

But my word Poland have scraped through by the skin of their teeth. They offered absolutely nothing offensively, with Robert Lewandowski cutting a frustrated, isolated look up front. On another night they could have lost by four or five and exited the tournament. In truth, Poland have offered little in Qatar so far and will need a huge improvement if they’re to trouble France.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The headlines will read that the 35-year-old missed from the spot, but that was his only mistake in a typically excellent performance. He was close to his brilliant best tonight, spraying passes all over the pitch and dictating play. Another mesmerising display, particularly in the second half.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

38’ - PENALTY TO ARGENTINA! Szczesny gets out quickly to close the angle as Alvarez closes in goal and the Poland goalkeeper makes an important save to deny Argentina! The attack is kept alive and the Szczesny has caught Messi with his arm. Is that a penalty? VAR is having a look… The referee is going to have a look at the monitor... Yes, the foul is given as the referee points to the spot. Messi to take!

39’ - IT'S SAVED! Messi's spot-kick is saved by Szczesny! The Poland goalkeeper dives to his right and keeps it out with a strong hand. Unbelievable drama here!

46’ - GOAL! POLAND 0-1 ARGENTINA (ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER): The breakthrough! Sixty seconds into the second half, Argentina have the lead! It's a lovely pull-back from Molina and he picks out Mac Allister, unmarked, in the middle. It's not the sweetest of connections but it still rolls into the bottom corner off the post.

67' - GOAL! POLAND 0-2 ARGENTINA! (JULIAN ALVAREZ): A stunning strike doubles Argentina's advantage! Now they're cruising into the last 16! Fernandez skips his way past a defender as he approaches the penalty area. He slips in Alvarez, who holds off Cash and smashes a shot past a helpless Szczesny.

86’ - SITTER! Lautaro Martinez misses a golden chance for his first World Cup goal after screwing his shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat. Poland really are clinging on by the skin of their teeth now.

90'+3 - OFF THE LINE!!! Poland defender Kiwior with a desperate clearance to deny Tagliafico a first international goal! The drama!

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi has missed two of his three penalty kicks at the World Cup (excluding penalty shootouts), equalling the most by a player since at least 1966 (Asamoah Gyan, two missed out of four).

Wojciech Szczesny is only the second goalkeeper on record (since 1966) to save a penalty at the World Cup after conceding it himself, after Joel Bats for France against Brazil in 1986.

Enzo Fernandez (21y 317d) is the youngest player to start a FIFA World Cup game for Argentina since Lionel Messi vs Netherlands in 2006 (18y 362d).

More to follow...

World Cup Di Maria stunned by Messi genius after 'throwing him a ****' for Argentina wonderstrike 27/11/2022 AT 18:12