Portugal got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 3-2 win over Ghana at Stadium 974.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups, his penalty giving his side the lead. Andre Ayew then equalised for Ghana, before Joao Felix and Rafael Leao gave Portugal the win.

Portugal dominated territory and ball in a tedious opening 45, the two chances they creates falling to Ronaldo. The first one slipped away thanks to a poor first touch and the second went begging when he headed wide having done all the hard work in climbing to meet a cross.

Things were much better after the break, Portugal handed the lead for a foul that just wasn’t, Mohammed Salisu on Ronaldo. Ronaldo slammed home from the post, but Ghana, inspired by Mohammed Kudus, soon equalised through Ayew.

Otto Addo, though, opted to take off both his strikers and within seconds, Portugal were 3-1in front, Bruno Fernandes creating goals for Felix and Ayew that put this team in control of Group H and a gloss on the scoreline that their performance did not really deserve.

Then, just when it seemed like Ghana had given up, Osman Bukari scored a livener, but despite nine added minutes, Portugal hung on for the win.

TALKING POINT

Portugal were unnecessarily dreadful at the Euros, Fernando Santos unable to fashion a coherent team out of a staggeringly gifted collection of individuals - and the same was so against Ghana.



Cristiano Ronaldo is finished at the top level and a brave, sensible manager would leave him out. But if he’s to play, he needs service, which means at least one winger, so the exclusion of Rafael Leao was inexplicable. Similarly, Bruno Fernandes is one of the best creators in the world, but as Erik ten Hag has recently been shown, though he can do good stuff from the right because he’s a good player, he’s infinitely more effective through the middle.



Ghana were always going to sit deep, pack central areas and hope for a draw, so it also made no sense that Santoa picked Otavio and Ruben Neves when one of the two would’ve done. Then he could've included another attacking player, making Portugal a far better and more watchable outfit. Yes, they sneaked away with a win in the end, but Santos is still in danger of wasting another tournament.

