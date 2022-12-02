Switzerland booked their place in the Round of 16 after a five-goal thriller with Serbia.

Serbia were unsurprisingly the team on the front foot, given they needed nothing less than a win to possibly qualify.

The game started at a fantastic pace, with both sides having chances. Serbia were on top in terms of chances but it was Switzerland who struck first; Xherdan Shaqiri fired home first time to put his side 1-0 up on 20 minutes.

As Serbia continued to pour men forward in attack, Switzerland had bags of space to run into on the counter-attack. Dusan Tadic was given far too much space for a player of his quality as he whipped in a fantastic ball for Aleksandar Mitrovic to head home and equalise.

Serbia started to apply pressure and just nine minutes after scoring the first they had their second, Dusan Vlahovic pounced after poor defending to lash home first time.

Dragan Stojkovic's side then changed their approach, opting to sit back and try and preserve their lead, which only invited Switzerland further and further forward.

The Swiss equalised just before half-time, Silvan Widmer played in a perfect ball across the face of the goal and Breel Embolo was on hand to tap in the equaliser for his side.

The second half started with the same frantic pace of the first half and after just four minutes Switzerland were back ahead. Ruben Vargas intelligently flicked on the ball to Remu Freuler who smashed it home past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Serbia desperately pushed forward in search of two goals but ultimately came up short and were eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage.

