Germany fought back to salvage a draw against Spain in the heavyweight clash of the first round of the 2022 World Cup.

Dani Olmo’s fierce drive was palmed on to the bar by Manuel Neuer after just seven minutes, while Antonio Rudiger had a headed goal disallowed just before half-time after straying offside.

Alvaro Morata was introduced as a substitute early in the second half and opened the scoring soon after with a deft finish from a Jordi Alba cross.

Jamal Musiala missed a huge chance to equalise for Germany soon after before their own substitute Niclas Fullkrug hammered in the equaliser with seven minutes remaining.

Germany’s fate in the tournament is still uncertain, as they will need to beat Costa Rica in their final game and get a favourable result in the concurrent game between Spain and Japan.

More to follow...

