Harry Kane equalled England’s all-time scoring record but missed a crucial penalty as the Three Lions’ World Cup dream ended at the quarter-final stage with a 2-1 defeat to France.

Didier Deschamps’ world champions took the lead on 17 minutes through Aurelien Tchouameni’s 25-yard strike.

England felt there had been a foul in the build up and were also frustrated when VAR failed to support their appeal for a penalty following what looked like a foul on Kane just before the break.

The Three Lions didn’t have to wait too long for the equaliser though with Kane stepping up to equal Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England’s men’s senior side from the penalty spot on 54 minutes.

England were on the front foot but were stunned 12 minutes from time when Olivier Giroud headed in Antonie Griezmann’s excellent cross.

Gareth Southgate’s team then had a glorious chance to take the game to extra time but Kane blazed another spot kick over the bar six minutes from the end.

France will now look forward to a last-four meeting with Morocco on Wednesday.

Talking Point

England come up short. All of the pre-match talk had been about the threat of Kylian Mbappe, but the PSG man was relatively quiet and his team still managed to gain the upper hand.

Southgate and his players may well point to some dubious decisions from the officials that went against them, but they could still have forced extra time had Kane remained the usually reliable force he is from the spot.

The Spurs forward had all of his country’s hopes on and the outright goal record for the men’s senior side on his shoulders – and it showed as he blazed over. As the ball disappeared over the bar, so did England’s dreams of continuing a progression that saw a semi-final in Russia followed by the runner-up spot at Euro 2020.

Questions will be asked of Southgate, but they probably shouldn’t be as England still impressed on the whole at this tournament and France remain a strong bet to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend the World Cup trophy.

Player of the match

Olivier Giroud (France) It came down to the two players with record goal hauls for their country. Kane could have been the hero, but couldn’t keep his cool from the spot on two occasion, while Giroud once again showed how underrated he is with a crucial, match-winning header.

Player Ratings

ENGLAND: Pickford 6, Walker 6, Stones 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 6, Rice 6, Bellingham 7, Henderson 6, Kane 6, Saka 7, Foden 6. Subs: Mount n/a, Sterling n/a, Rashford n/a, Grealish n/a.

FRANCE: Lloris 7, Kounde 7, Varane 7, Upamecano 6, T. Hernandez 6, Griezmann 7, Tchouameni 7, Rabiot 6, Dembele 6, Giroud 7, Mbappe 6. Subs: Coman n/a.

Match Highlights

17’ – GOAL! – England 0-1 France. Aurelien Tchouameni curves a low 25-yard strike into the bottom corner to snare the opener for Les Bleus.

33’ – ENGLAND PENALTY SHOUT! Kane goes down under a challenge from Upamecano.... VAR is checking...but the referee says it’s a no.

47’ – ENGLAND CHANCE! Bellingham thunders a 25-yard strike towards goal but Lloris is well-placed to tip it over the top.

54’ – GOAL! – England 1-1 France. Kane hammers his spot kick into the corner as Lloris dives the opposite way. The penalty was awarded after Saka was tripped by Tchouameni.

70’ – ENGLAND CHANCE! Maguire flicks a header just past the post from Henderson's whipped right-wing free kick.

72’ – ENGLAND CHANCE! Hernandez just about does enough to deny Saka a tap-in from Shaw's devilish cross from the left.

78’ – GOAL! – England 1-2 France. Giroud gets in front of Maguire to head home Griezmann's superb left-wing cross.

84’ – ENGLAND PENALTY MISS! Kane blasts his spot kick over the bar. The penalty was awarded after VAR intervened following a barge on Mount by Hernandez.

Key Stats

No player has scored more penalties in World Cup history than Harry Kane, with tonight his fourth goal from the spot in the competition (exc. shootouts).

Antoine Griezmann now has 27 assists for France, the most for any player for the national team over the last 50 years (Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane 26)

