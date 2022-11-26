Australia secured their first win at a World Cup since 2010 to go second in Group D with a 1-0 triumph over Tunisia.

The Socceroos started well, dominating the ball and spent the majority of the first period in Tunisia's half of the pitch. They were more vibrant than their opponents, popping the ball about with a confidence and swagger, with Aaron Mooy pulling the strings and keeping his side ticking over.

Australia found the breakthrough after 23 minutes, Goodwin's cross was deflected and Mitchell Duke managed to head home a fantastic effort. A really well-worked goal and a superb headed finish.

Tunisia came out fighting in the second half, but without fashioning too many clear-cut chances. It felt as though they did not want to go for it too early on in the second half, due to the threat Australia had on the counter.

And with good reason. Australia nearly made Tunisia pay on the break, with Mathew Leckie inches away from making it 2-0 after just failing to get on the end of a low fizzed cross.

The game lacked rhythm for large parts of the second period, lots of substitutions and stoppages disrupting the game much to Australia's delight.

Tunisia finally decided to go for it in the last 10 minutes, pouring forward at every opportunity and looked as if they might grab an equaliser. In the end, it was too little too late for the North African side, who perhaps should have committed men forward earlier than they did to give themselves a greater chance of a result.

Ultimately, it was a fantastic win for Graham Arnold's side who will be confident about their chances of progressing to the knockout stages. They face Denmark in the final game on November 30 knowing qualification is in their own hands.

TALKING POINT - Back to winning ways at last

Australia secured their first win at a FIFA World Cup since 2010. The Socceroos had lost six of their last seven matches spanning across three World Cups but this victory against Tunisia puts an end to their torrid form at football's biggest party.

Arnold's side were positive from the start, playing on the front foot with both creativity and industry. In the second half their performance required concentration, grit and resilience and they had all three in abundance.

The question now for Graham Arnold's side is can they do what they haven't achieved since 2006: make it to the knockout stages of the World Cup?

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Harry Souttar (Australia)

This was probably the most difficult decision of the World Cup so far! Both Harry Souttar and Aaron Mooy were absolutely exceptional and the player of the match award could have went either way.

Souttar was a rock at the back for Australia, even in the dying seconds he was sprinting about the pitch tirelessly, putting in big challenges and ensuring his side didn't concede. He made a remarkable six clearances, blocked three shots and made a last-ditch challenge when it looked like Tunisia could be through on goal. It was a tackle that was celebrated by the Australia bench as if it were a goal and rightly so.

He did his country proud with his performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

TUNISIA: Dahmen 6, Bronn 6, Merriah 7, Talbi 7, Drager 6, Skhiri 7, Laidoumi 6, Abdi 6, Sliti 6, Msakni 6, Jebali 6. Subs: Kechrida 6, Sassi 6, Khazri 6, Khenissi 6

AUSTRALIA: Ryan 7, Behich 7, Rowles 7, Souttar 9, Karacic 8, Mooy 9, McGree 7, Irvine 7, Goodwin 7, Duke 8, Leckie 6. Subs: Degenek 7, Baccus 6, Hrustic 6, Mabil 6, MacLaren 7

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

23' GOAL! Tunisia 0-1 Australia (Duke): The Socceroos are ahead! Goodwin's cross is deflected and Duke is on hand with a fantastic header to put his side 1-0 up.

45' BIG CHANCE! That should be 1-1! The ball is cut across for Msakni who strikes first time just wide of the goal. That's Tunisia's best chance of the match so far.

70' INCHES AWAY The ball is fizzed across the box and Matthew Leckie slides in to meet it but is just inches away from making contact! What a big let off for Tunisia!

86' WHAT A TACKLE! Tunisia counter but Souttar comes in with a superb sliding tackle. That was celebrated like a goal for Australia.

KEY STAT

Australia keep only the second clean sheet in their World Cup history & record their first win since 2010

