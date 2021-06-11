FIFA expects the 2022 Qatar World Cup to produce up to 3.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

A report produced by football’s world governing body comes as FIFA plans to make the event carbon neutral.

The paper says that the organisers, “pledged to mitigate and offset all of the tournament's greenhouse gas emissions, while advancing low-carbon solutions in Qatar and the region."

The majority of the CO2 produced will be with participants, fans and media representatives travelling to the event. Around a quarter of the total would be produced by running the event, and a fifth would be generated by accommodation.

3.6 million tonnes would represent a greater than 50% increase over the 2.1 million tonnes produced at the 2018 World Cup hosted by Russia.

The figure would represent an output greater than that produced by any of the amounts Democratic Republic of Congo, Iceland and Montenegro give out over the course of a year.

