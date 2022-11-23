France defender Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture suffered in his team's 4-1 Group D win over Australia

Hernandez went down clutching his right knee just moments before Craig Goodwin put the Socceroos ahead in the first-half, before being helped off the pitch.

Ad

And after undergoing an MRI scan at the Aspetar clinic in Doha, the prognosis was a serious one, and puts him out of the rest of the competition.

Bundesliga Hernandez avoids jail by one day after successful appeal 27/10/2021 AT 09:00

"Like the whole group, players and staff, I am extremely sorry for Lucas," said France boss Didier Deschamps.

"We are losing an important element.

"Lucas is a warrior and I have no doubt that he will do everything possible to return to the top of the game. I know him well: he'll have courage, that's for sure.

"On behalf of the group, I wish him the best possible recovery."

France, despite going behind, recovered to win heavily thanks to goals from Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe and a brace from Olivier Giroud.

Giroud's strikes meant he equalled Thierry Henry's all-time scoring record for France of 51 goals.

But it was Mbappe who caught the eye throughout, the Paris Saint-Germain forward tormenting his opponents and underlying his claims of being - arguably - the world's best player on current form.

In Tuesday's other Group D tie, Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia, which saw more VAR drama late on.

World Cup Mbappe wants to win Champions League with PSG before big move, says Drogba 12 HOURS AGO