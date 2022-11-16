Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has claimed his players are "free to protest" regarding women’s rights in their country while they are on duty at the World Cup in Qatar.

"The players are free to protest as they would if they were from any other country, as long as it conforms with the World Cup regulations and is in the spirit of the game," Queiroz stated.

"But you can also express yourself on the field in the game of football and the players have only one thing on their mind and that is to fight to qualify for the second round."

Iran are in England’s Group B and the two countries meet at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

The country has repressive laws over protests, and the working conditions in preparation for the tournament are reported to have killed thousands of migrant workers

There are also discriminatory rules regarding homosexuality, with some state officials warning visitors to respect the rules of the country, which has brought criticism from players and fans groups

