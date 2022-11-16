Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has claimed his players are "free to protest" regarding women’s rights in their country while they are on duty at the World Cup in Qatar.
The last two months have seen extensive protests in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab correctly.
Footage has emerged of violent and widespread clashes between members of the public and various Iranian state organisations.
While Iran claims the protests are organised by foreign groups, Iran Human Rights states that at least 326 protesters have been killed, including 43 children and 25 women.
Iran’s football team covered up their team badge when they played two friendlies in September ahead of the World Cup.
"The players are free to protest as they would if they were from any other country, as long as it conforms with the World Cup regulations and is in the spirit of the game," Queiroz stated.
"But you can also express yourself on the field in the game of football and the players have only one thing on their mind and that is to fight to qualify for the second round."
Iran are in England’s Group B and the two countries meet at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.
The World Cup in Qatar is also the subject of criticism by human rights activists.
The country has repressive laws over protests, and the working conditions in preparation for the tournament are reported to have killed thousands of migrant workers.
There are also discriminatory rules regarding homosexuality, with some state officials warning visitors to respect the rules of the country, which has brought criticism from players and fans groups.
