SC Freiburg defender Matthias GInter tells WBD Sports in the latest episode of World at their Feet that returning to his boyhood club in the summer was the best feeling, despite offers from more illustrious clubs.

"When the decision was made in January that I was leaving Gladbach, a transfer in the winter transfer window was still on the cards at first," says Ginter.

Ad

"I didn't really have that in mind, but it was also about what the club wanted."

World Cup Exclusive - Richarlison defends his 'idol' Neymar - 'Like it or not, he is a standout player' 14/11/2022 AT 09:39

For background: as the Germany international's contract ended in the summer of 2022, the January transfer period was the last chance for the "Fohlen" to still generate a transfer fee for the centre-back.

A suitable buyer was not found at the time, however, and Ginter looked around for an option for the summer.

"I sat down with my family and with my agent. We looked at what the situation was like in Germany and outside Germany," Ginter said.

He had "listened to one or two offers" before deciding in March to continue his career in the Bundesliga. "Three, four clubs", which Ginter does not mention by name, had made an effort to sign him. Among them was his youth club SC Freiburg.

Matthias Ginter kehrt zum SC Freiburg zurück - Quelle: SC Freiburg Image credit: Eurosport

"We had talks both on the phone and in Freiburg," the 28-year-old recalls. "From a feeling point of view, it was best here. The sporting role was clear because a centre-back was wanted, plus qualification for the European Cup was likely. There is a new stadium and the environment is great."

Legendary coach Christian Streich also played "an important role" in Ginter's decision. Moreover, the emotional component, the prospect of returning home, was also an aspect. "It was a perfect fit," explains Ginter.

At the age of 11, the defensive giant moved from the village club SC March to the youth academy of the SCF. He went through all the youth sections at the Breisgau club before making his professional debut in the Bundesliga against FC Augsburg in January 2012.

"There were a lot of injuries and I had my hopes up for a squad place. It was exciting to warm up in front of so many spectators," says Ginter. "It was a nice feeling to be substituted. I think in the first five minutes I didn't see a ball because everything just happened so fast."

Matthias Ginter Image credit: Getty Images

But in the end, the academy product advanced to become the hero of the match, Ginter scoring in the 88th minute to give Freiburg the decisive 1-0 win. It was a decisive experience that he still looks back on fondly today: "That was the icing on the cake, I couldn't have imagined it any better."

Two and a half years later, Ginter signed on with Borussia Dortmund. "The first year was difficult, moving from Freiburg to Dortmund at the age of 20 is a change. I was away from home for the first time. It was clear to me that I would need a start-up period," says Ginter.

As a result, however, the player from Baden found his feet more and more in the Ruhr area, and his three-year tenure at BVB was crowned with victory in the DFB Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt (2-0) in 2017.

Shortly afterwards, he moved on to Monchengladbach, where Ginter matured into an undisputed leading player. A role he now also fulfils in Freiburg. And so the circle closes.

UEFA Nations League Germany beat Ukraine 2-1 for first win in four games 10/10/2020 AT 20:42