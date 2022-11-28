USA head coach Gregg Berhalter has apologised for the upset caused to Iran through a social media post over the weekend.

The Islamic Republic emblem was removed from the Iran flag in graphics posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The US said it had been done to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights”, but the action received a massive backlash with Iran’s football federation complaining to FIFA.

The Iran governing body asked for the USA to receive a ban in line with section 13 of FIFA rules, which suggest “any person who offends the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or group of people shall be sanctioned with a suspension lasting at least 10 matches or a specific period, or any other appropriate disciplinary measure.”

The teams meet in a crunch match in their final World Cup group stage game, and the ongoing issue ensured an uncomfortable pre-match press conference awaited Berlhalter and USA captain Tyler Adams.

One Iranian journalist highlighted Adams’ mispronunciation of ‘Iran’, while the pair also faced questions on systematic racism in the US and why Iranians need a visa in order to visit the United States but Americans don’t need one to visit the Middle Eastern country.

Trying to defuse the situation, Berhalter addressed the social media posts, saying, “Sometimes things are out of our control.”

"We're not focused on those outside things and all we can do is apologise on behalf of the players and the staff, but it's not something that we were a part of”, he said.

Berhlater tried to distance himself and his players from the issue, saying, "We had no idea what US Soccer put out. The staff, the players, we had no idea. For us our focus is on this match and I don't want to sound aloof, or we're not caring by saying that.

"Of course our thoughts are with the Iranian people, the whole country, and everyone."

The meeting between the sides is massive, with a win for either team taking them through to the knockout stages in Qatar.

The countries last met at the World Cup in 1998, with Iran winning 2-1.

Berhalter was working as a television commentator for the game, and admits he has struggled to forget the disappointment of the result.

"That game sticks in my mind, it burns in my mind," he said.

"What I saw from the opening whistle is one team that really wanted to win the game and one team that didn't want to win the game.

"Iran wanted to win the game with everything -- they played really committed, really focused from the first whistle.”

Berhalter wants his players to right the wrongs of 24 years ago, saying: "For us to win the game tomorrow that's going to have to be the mindset of our group. We don't want to make the mistakes of the past."

