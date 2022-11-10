THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

This Is England

Today, Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for Qatar 2022 . This will likely take the form of an FA-produced video, slick and charming, in which 26 young men are presented as rooted in their communities but also part of something more, something grander. There will be boys and girls playing football, there will be references to youth culture that pass right over our head, there will be Ian Wright.

This particular aspect of the Warm-Up hivemind isn't particularly convinced by the idea of positive patriotism, and also doesn't support England. But if anything was going to persuade us on either count, it would be Marcus Rashford looking thoughtful against a Manchester skyline, then a smash cut to Jack Grealish falling out of a pedalo.

We're guessing Rashford makes the cut, by the way. A perfectly timed return to goalscoring form for him, and a baffling lack of goals from England overall: selection question asked and answered. We're also guessing that Jadon Sancho will miss out, along with James Maddison, victims of poor form and poor Favoured-By-Southgate factor respectively.

For our money, the really interesting questions are also, in some sense, the most predictable ones. Are England going to take any injured players, in the hope that they can achieve a useful level of fitness by the time the big games roll around? Yes. Because they'e England, so it's essentially compulsory, but also because it makes good sensible sense.

The fact that one damaged defender - Reece James - will miss the tournament entirely makes it more likely that another damaged defender - Kyle Walker - will get a place. England have approximately a million right-backs but only those two, by our reckoning, can provide the covering pace and nous that Southgate likes. That he loves. That he craves above all other states of being. Toddlers like to take a favourite toy with them whenever they leave the house. Southgate likes a defender who knows how to keep an eye on the spaces behind.

As for Kalvin Phillips, he got on the pitch for most of the second half as Manchester City beat Chelsea last night. Afterwards he described his shoulder issues as "sorted", and we reckon that'll be good enough for Gareth Southgate. 26 players is a lot of players. There's space for a couple of question marks.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City arrives at the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Manchester, England. Image credit: Getty Images

And if one or both do make the cut, then we're unlikely to end up with x-rays on the front page of the tabloids and calls for mass prayer. This is partly because the positions of right-sided defender and defensive midfielder aren't as glamorous as David Beckham's old double job of right winger and national angel. And partly because sticking an x-ray of Walker's groin on the front page might not quite strike the right tone.

But mostly, it's because England (the nation) and England (the team) have a slightly healthier relationship these days. The fortunes of the nation aren't carried on the shoulders or metatarsals of one superstar, but are distributed around a collection of broadly likeable team players. Walker might by his presence or absence prove utterly crucial to England's prospects, from a tactical point of view, but he doesn't dominate the nation's or the tabloids' thoughts.

It's a more collegiate endeavour these days, the assembly of an England squad. It comes with a quieter energy. And this sense of sensibleness will last, ooh, at least a couple of days, until Harry Kane rolls his ankle at the weekend and the whole thing catches fire.

This Is Wales

Say what you like about Wales's prospects at the tournament, but the brand is clear and strong. Rob Page announced his squad at the Welfare Hall in his home village of Tylorstown , in the Rhondda valley. And then everybody made the same joke at the same time. "That was the Wales squad announcement. And now, the raffle."

Apart from the Warm-Up, that is. Not because we're special, but because we were too busy going "Hang on, isn't Joe Allen injured? Like, properly injured? Injured beyond the point of useful collective prayer?" And the answers to those questions are, it turns out: yes, maybe, and definitely not. (The secret fourth answer is that we should pay more attention. But we were too excited about the raffle.)

Allen, says Page, is a special case. "We’re giving him every opportunity to be fit for that first game. He’s progressing as we want him to. If he’s fit, he’s playing. He’s massive for how I play and the success we’ve had. He’s a senior lad, he’s got vast amounts of experience playing tournament football as well so he knows the game inside out and that’s invaluable. That’s why I’m throwing everything at it."

Welsh footballers with vast amounts of experience playing tournament football: what a world we live in. But then, nearly a third of this squad were also there in 2016 when Wales returned to tournament football at the Euros. As Yma O Hyd puts it, "Despite everyone and everything, we’re still here." Wales have got where they are today - three tournament qualifications from four - by building an identity as much as a football team, and Allen has been at the heart of that, on the pitch and off it. Even if all he does is hobble around the technical area and the training pitch looking all beardy and wise, he'll have earned his place.

That said, Rob Page probably does have a little worry about all this experience. Allen hasn't played since mid-September, Aaron Ramsey has been more substitute than starter for Nice, and that goes double for Gareth Bale in Los Angeles. No doubts about their places in the squad, of course. But Page will be hoping that all this not playing football will make his superstars well-rested rather than blunt. That, or Dan James is going to have to do even more scurrying around than usual.

This Is France

Of the eleven France players that started the last World Cup final, back in Moscow in 2018, seven are returning for the defence in Qatar : Hugo Lloris, Raphaël Varane, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and of course Kylian Mbappé. By our guess, five or six of them will start France's first game, and all should get on the pitch at some point during the tournament. This is admirable, even terrifying continuity.

But the most interesting thing about that list isn't the names that are on it, but the positions that are not. None of them are really any kind of midfielder. Blaise Matuidi, who started the 2018 final on the left, failed to make Inter Miami's squad this season, while Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté are both injured. This absence isn't just a question of trivia: it reflects a real oddity in the squad. In goal, Lloris has 139 caps. At the back, Varane has 87, and Pavard 46. Up front things get silly: Giroud and Griezmann have both played more than 100 times for France, Benzema should reach that mark in the tournament, and Mbappé already has 59 caps.

In the middle? Between them, the six French midfielders going to Qatar - Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi and Jordan Veretout - have, in total, one more appearance than Mbappé does on his own.

There's quality, obviously; there's always quality. Tchouaméni and Camavinga are the chosen future of Real Madrid's midfield, and they look good enough for that to work out. But still, it's a fascinating imbalance. A ring donut of international experience. How Didier Deschamps must long for a semi-fit Joe Allen or a just back Kalvin Phillips, just to make him feel a little safer.

Whether this ends up mattering for France is an open question. If we wanted to indulge in cheap national stereotypes - and really, what else are World Cups for? - then we might suggest that French failure, if it comes, will have little to do with how things go on the pitch. It's not about whether they can play together. It's whether they can all play nice. But more helpfully, it's easy enough to imagine a midfield of, say, Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Rabiot having more than enough to win the thing. World Cups generally aren't won by perfect teams; they are sometimes won by brilliant forwards. France look pretty well stocked there.

