Harry Kane says he is “as match fit as I'm ever going to be” ahead of England’s last 16 match against Senegal at the 2022 World Cup.

England play the Africa Cup of Nations champions on Sunday in Qatar after reaching the knockout stages with relative ease.

Victories against Iran and Wales bookended a draw against the United States and they now face the challenge of bettering their semi-final finish under Gareth Southgate at the 2018 tournament, when they lost to Croatia after extra time.

Kane has been an injury concern for England after he suffered a foot injury against Iran in the second half of their 6-2 win.

He was able to return to action but speaking ahead of the Senegal game, he reaffirmed that he was in good physical condition.

The Spurs striker explained his preparation, saying: “It probably goes back to 2018 in the World Cup.

“I felt like just from a physical and maybe mental side of things, we started the tournament great, I started the tournament with loads of goals, used loads of energy and kind of as the tournament went on I feel like my performances dipped in the latter stages, and I was conscious in the Euros to make it the other way.

“Of course I still wanted to start well but I wanted to make sure I was physically and mentally in the best place for the knockout stages and I’ve carried that into this tournament. I would love to be sitting here in this tournament with two or three goals now.

“Going into the knockout stages I feel really good, fit and sharp, coming off the back of the Premier League schedule, I’m as match fit as I’m ever going to be. Time will tell. Hopefully I do well tomorrow and try to come in to the best form into these knockout games.”

